Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Abbott directs PUC to implement changes to ensure Texas grid is more reliable

By Bethany Blankley
Fort Bend Herald
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – When ERCOT issued conservation measures in late June and projected record energy demand for the summer, Gov. Greg Abbott assured Texans that the grid “was better today than it has ever been.”. ERCOT’s announcement was precautionary, he said, and Texans didn’t lose power. Texas wasn’t facing...

www.fbherald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
State
California State
City
Abbott, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Puc#Electric Power#Power Grid#Renewable Energy#Energy Conservation#Puc#Ercot#Texans#Public Utility Commission
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Solar Power
Related
Texas StatePosted by
Texas Politics Digest

As Special Session Starts, Texas Democrats Have One Message For Abbott: Fix the Grid

AUSTIN, Texas — Today is day one of the Texas legislature’s first special session, seemingly held to provide more opportunities for Gov. Greg Abbott to round up primary support from an extremist, right-wing base with continued attacks on Texans. Abbott’s agenda — announced barely 24 hours before the start of the session — is a shameful continuation of Republicans’ springtime attacks on Texans, from abortion rights to voting rights to the health and safety of trans kids.
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reform Austin

Abbott Directs PUC to Improve Electric Reliability through Fossil Fuels

Last Tuesday, Governor Greg Abbott sent a letter to the Public Utility Commission urging them to take action towards the improvement of electric reliability statewide. “These immediate actions are in addition to any proposed changes resulting from the 87th regular legislative session, your workgroups, and the forthcoming Texas Energy Reliability Council” read the letter Abbott sent to the PUC.
Texas StateOdessa American

TEXAS VIEW: Abbott’s vetoes as heartless as they are arbitrary

When it comes to immigration, Gov. Greg Abbott brings a false heat, promising a border wall that will never truly be built and making unfounded allegations of child abuse outside a migrant children’s shelter at the Freeman Coliseum. When it came to reforming the electric grid this session, following February’s...
Austin, TXeverythinglubbock.com

ERCOT unveils their ‘Roadmap to Improving Grid Reliability’

AUSTIN, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from ERCOT:. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) has delivered the “Roadmap to Improving Grid Reliability” to Governor Greg Abbott, members of the Texas Legislature and the Public Utility Commission (PUC). The Roadmap is a comprehensive plan that addresses operational improvements to the Texas power grid, including important legislative changes, objectives outlined in the Governor’s letter issued July 6 and other reforms.
Texas StateBrenham Banner-Press

Texas Gov. Abbott announces Special Session agenda

AUSTIN - Governor Greg Abbott issued a proclamation Wednesday that identifies eleven agenda items for the Special Session that begins at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, July 8. "The 87th Legislative Session was a monumental success for the people of Texas, but we have unfinished business to ensure that Texas remains the most exceptional state in America,” said Governor Abbott. "Two of my emergency items, along with other important legislation, did not make it to my desk during the regular session, and we have a responsibility to finish the job on behalf of all Texans. These Special Session priority items put the people of Texas first and will keep the Lone Star State on a path to prosperity. I look forward to working with my partners in the Legislature to pass this legislation as we build a brighter future for all who call Texas home."
Texas Stateenergynews.us

Texas grid manager calls for power market overhaul

GRID: The interim president of Texas’ grid manager wants regulators to require power generators improve backup systems, revamp pricing rules to encourage reliability, and even consider an overhaul of the state’s power market. (Houston Chronicle) CLIMATE: Florida officials investigating the collapse of the Champlain Tower South condominium will weigh whether...
Texas StateTyler Morning Telegraph

ERCOT implements new measures to strengthen Texas grid

(The Center Square) – In response to a directive issued by Gov. Greg Abbott to take immediate actions to increase power generation capacity and ensure reliability of the Texas power grid, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) on Monday announced a series of reforms it has implemented. ERCOT, responsible...
Texas Statekut.org

Why Is Texas On Its Own Electric Grid?

When a massive winter storm came through Texas in February, causing days-long blackouts across the state, many people learned for the first time that Texas has its own electric grid. In the rest of the continental U.S., power plants connect to a larger grid. There is one grid that serves...
Texas Statebrownwoodtx.com

State Rep Glen Rogers on fixing the Texas grid: More work is needed

State Rep. Glen Rogers represents House District 60. When the 87th Texas Legislative Session began in January, it was predicted the session would look dramatically different than any in Texas History. Due to the Capitol pandemic response, there were many opinions about how the pandemic-restricted session would unfold. Some even...
Austin, TXKTRE

ERCOT reveals proposed operation changes for grid

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) delivered a plan addressing legislative changes, objectives and reforms to Gov. Abbott, the Texas Legislature and the Public Utility Commission (PUC). The 60-item Roadmap is available on ERCOT.com. The roadmap includes both existing and new initiatives, including:. Bring more...
Texas StatePosted by
FMX 94.5

ERCOT Reveals Texas Power Grid Improvement Plan

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) has unveiled their "Roadmap to Improving Grid Reliability" to Texas state officials and the public. After the Texas power grid totally collapsed five months ago, resulting in over 200 deaths, improvements to the grid needed to be made. Here's what ERCOT's Interim President/CEO Brad Jones said:
Energy Industrykut.org

ERCOT Releases Plan To Strengthen Texas’ Electric Grid

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, or ERCOT, has released what it is calling a “Roadmap to Improving Grid Reliability.”. The outline comes amid angst over whether Gov. Greg Abbott and lawmakers did enough to improve the statewide electric grid during the regular legislative session. The 60-point plan includes more...

Comments / 0

Community Policy