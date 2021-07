MARTIN COUNTY - Get the binoculars and telescopes ready as the rest of July will be full of opportunities to experience the solar systems close up. July 20 - Saturn at Opposition. The ringed planet will be at its closest approach to Earth and its face will be fully illuminated by the Sun. It will be brighter than any other time of the year and will be visible all night long. This is the best time to view and photograph Saturn and its moons. A medium-sized or larger telescope will allow you to see Saturn's rings and a few of its brightest moons.