Alexandria, LA

Local Officials Gather to Celebrate the Opening of a $50 million Affordable Housing Development in Alexandria, Louisiana

Times Union
 11 days ago

City officials, community stakeholders, and project partners gathered on July 6th to celebrate the opening of Royal Cambridge. Comprised of 3 distinct affordable housing sites (Woodland Pointe, Cambridge Place, Royal Ridge) and 384 units for families, this $50 million project was the result of a partnership between the Alexandria Housing Authority (AHA) and BGC Advantage. Together, the partners have converted the entirety of the AHA portfolio for a total development investment of nearly $100 million across 9 sites, delivering 669 high-quality affordable housing units to the low-income residents of the Alexandria community. In addition to stimulating local spending and taxes, the estimated economic impact of the development includes 817construction phase jobs and 14 permanent positions.

www.timesunion.com

