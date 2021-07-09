Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

Chipmonkey Wine Founder Announces Trivia Contest Inspired By All Things Vino

Times Union
 11 days ago

SEATTLE (PRWEB) July 08, 2021. Sommelier Kanchan Schindlauer launched Chipmonkey Wine two years ago as go-to source for wine gift-giving for any number of life’s celebratory or challenging occasions. Through the Chipmonkey website, anyone can personally and easily send high-quality, hand-selected wines cleverly paired directly to the selected occasion. Schindlauer's...

www.timesunion.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wine Spirits#Wine Pairings#Trivia Games#Food Drink#Beverages#Prweb#Covid#A Sommelier Q A#Chipmonkey Wine Trivia#Wset
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Drinks
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
WWEPosted by
WestfairOnline

WWE debuts wrestler-inspired wines

Profession wrestling fans who double as oenophiles might be interested in learning about a pair of new wines being released by WWE. The Stamford company has teamed with Wines That Rock to produce new offerings inspired by two of the most popular wrestlers in WWE history. Undertaker 2018 is a limited-edition Cabernet Sauvignon in honor of the 30-year career of that grappler; Ultimate Warrior 2019 Zinfandel offers a blend of 80% Zinfandel and 20% Sangiovese from the Northern Coast of California.
DrinksTrendHunter.com

Anime-Inspired Red Wines

The iconic anime series Attack on Titan reaches its final season, and to celebrate that, digital liquor shop Kurand brings the signature Marleyan red wine to life. The limited edition bottle is sipped in the show and the two come together to create the limited libation. The merlot drink has...
Drinksbestproducts.com

8 Best Wine Chillers to Keep Your Vino Cold

Whether the warm temperature outside is interfering with your cold bottle of rosé or you want to keep your sauvignon blanc cool all night long, wine chillers will be your new go-to wine accessory. We love a super chic tabletop wine chiller to put on display at a backyard party or a portable wine sleeve to keep your bottle cold at the beach and on camping trips.
Drinksvinepair.com

The New Frontiers of American Wine-Inspired Beers

Brothers-in-law Adam Firestone and David Walker were both working in wine when they decided to start brewing beer back in the early 1990s. Firestone was running the third-generation Firestone Vineyard in Napa Valley, and Walker and his wife Polly (Adam’s sister), were running a small vineyard nearby. “We took off...
Hobbiestallahasseemagazine.com

Trivia Night with the Museum: All-Ages Edition

The Historic Capitol Museum’s playing field to enjoy this fun-filled, all-ages. Olympic-style event offering a variety of brain teasers and physical challenges. — trivia, speed games, and more! Teams of up to five will work together to. accumulate points and win exciting prizes. Games will be played outdoors in the.
Tucson, AZPosted by
Greyson F

Harry Potter Trivia with Beer, Wine, and Pizza.

Your invitation to Harry Potter trivia.Tuyen Vo/Unsplash. Are you a Harry Potter fanatic? Do you live and breathe all things Hogwarts? Can you talk about the books and movies at any time of the day or night? If so, why not pull together a group of friends and take part in the Harry Potter Trivia Night here in Tucson? Even if you are not the end all be all of Potter knowledge, it’s sure to be a fun-filled evening of Harry Potter mania. And did we mention there’s going to be beer, wine, cocktails, and pizza involved as well?
RestaurantsTime Out Global

This wine club wants to be different from all the other wine clubs

Dalston Wine Club isn’t like other wine clubs. Rather than knocking back dusty bottles of Beaujolais in a Home Counties semi, these guys hold cute little gatherings at Hackney wine bar Silver Lining – or on London Fields itself! – and let you snack on a bar menu of nice French dishes while you sup.
Festivaldisneyfoodblog.com

5 Things That Are Different About the 2021 EPCOT Food and Wine Festival

We’re just a few days away from the kickoff of the 2021 EPCOT International Food and Wine Festival!. The Food and Wine Festival is a BIG time of the year here at DFB, because we stop by on the opening day to try ALL the food, drinks, and activities and share our thoughts with you. However, this year’s festival is going to be a bit different than usual — there are 5 big changes!
Drinksnewschoolbeer.com

Russian River Brewing founder Vinnie Cilurzo on the classic beer that inspires him

Everyone has that one beer – the beer that ignited your love for craft beer and sent you on a journey. This could be a basic lager or something more complex like a gueuze or lambic. In many cases, it’s a flagship from one of the pioneers of the craft beer industry. In our hyper-local craft scene where breweries often crank out several new releases every week, sometimes we overlook the classics and the staples that may have been super exciting at one point in time. These beers may feel antiquated or old man-ish compared to the latest pastry stouts or quadruple dry-hopped haze bomb, but they are still just as worthy of attention. They are also quite often the go-to beers for brewers who want a beer that is balanced, respectable, and not too much of a palate overload. In our column The Beers That Made Us, we talk with brewers about the beers that have made the biggest impact on them in terms of their personal taste and love of craft beer as well as well as how it inspired their approach to brewing.
Sugar Land, TXFort Bend Star

Review: Vino & Vinyl pairs music with wine in Sugar Land

The commercialization of the restaurant industry has led to an increasingly conformist and conservative aesthetic that has made its way into the dining experience of most people. Fortunately, places like Vino & Vinyl in Sugar Land Town Square are doing their best to set themselves apart from the pack. I’m...
DrinksDelta County Independent

How to pair beer with food

The craft beer boom has inspired millions of people to look at beer through a new lens. Once relegated to backyard barbecues and ballgames, beer is now served alongside gourmet meals. Much like the right wine can make a meal taste even better, beer can bring out the flavors of food, making it an ideal complement to anything from steak to seafood to salad.
Holladay, UTutahstories.com

Tea Shop that Serves Wine in Sugar House, Drag Trivia Night in Holladay and New Beer Garden in Deer Valley

Tea Zaanti Cafe is a combination tea shop and wine bar/cafe that believes in sustainability and the three Ps: People, Planet, Profit. And, owners Scott and Becky believe in promoting peace “one cup at a time.” Wine at Tea Zaanti is available by the bottle or in single serving cans, and in addition to teas, coffee, chai, matcha and such, they also offer a “Simple Eats” menu of charcuterie, sandwiches, soup, muffins, sweet treats and more.
New Orleans, LAbizneworleans.com

Vino Vidi Vici: N.O. Entrepreneurs Find Success Selling Wine-Making Kits

NEW ORLEANS – Early in the pandemic, Neal Shulman dreamed up the idea for a wine-making kit that would be a fun diversion for people who were suddenly spending a lot more time at home than usual. Along with his friend and business partner Liam Meier, Shulman was able to turn the idea into Brewsy, a successful business with five full-time employees and a new headquarters in the Seventh Ward.
Alameda County, CAindependentnews.com

Alameda County Fair Announces Winning Wines

Alameda County Fair last week announced the winners of the 2021 Alameda County, Zin Challenge & Sauvignon Summit, and Amateur Wine competitions. The Almost Famous Wine Co. took Best of Alameda County honors, a new category, out of 106 entries in the 2021 Alameda County Wine Competition for its 2018 vintage Firepit Petit Sirah.
Charlotte, NCWCNC

Learn all about wine at Vitis House

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Vitis House chef, owner and wine educator Doreen Colondres is opening a second location in Charlotte. Vitis house is a food, wine and sprits school with classes and courses on wine, spirits and food. Vitis House will be located at Hygge in Camp North End when it opens in Charlotte.
Food & Drinksperfumerflavorist.com

Oreo Announces Fall-Inspired Flavors

Oreo has announced two new flavors, Apple Cider Donut and Caramel Brownie, per Fox News. Salted Caramel Brownie cookies will have two layers of creme: caramel creme and a brownie-flavored creme and topped with a sprinkle with salt. Apple Cider Donut Oreos is reportedly described as having "apple cider flavored...

Comments / 0

Community Policy