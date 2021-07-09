Liger Partners Joins Forces with Satori Interactive: New Collaboration Offers Deeper Talent Bench & Additional Best-in-Class Services

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. Where is American manufacturing heading in the future? With a globalized supply chain and many companies outsourcing manufacturing overseas and across borders, some speculate that the future of ‘American Made’ may not be so prolific. However, there is one technology breaking away from this trend and sparking a renewed vitality into American manufacturing. “The enormous potential of 3D printing (also known as additive manufacturing) to reshape supply chains, reduce manufacturing costs and lead times, and revolutionize design for manufacturing processes is leading the way for the future of American industry,” says Jason Korbelik, CEO of Precision Additive.