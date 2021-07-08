Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Amy Fuller Kearney to no longer serve as head coach of UCLA women’s rowing

By Olivia Simons
dailybruin.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis post was updated July 7 at 10:10 a.m. For the first time as a varsity program, the Bruins will have a new head coach. After two decades leading the program, Amy Fuller Kearney will no longer serve as head coach of UCLA rowing. Fuller Kearney took over in 2001 following the team’s transition to a varsity sport after several decades as a club team and held the position ever since.

dailybruin.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rowing#Ucla Athletics#Olympics#Ucla Athletics#Pac 12 Co Coach#Columbia University
Related
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

North Philadelphia Native Dawn Staley To Make First Olympic Appearance As Head Coach Of USA Women’s Basketball Team

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A North Philadelphia native will make her first Olympic appearance as head coach of the USA Women’s Basketball Team in Tokyo later this week. Dawn Staley, head coach at the University of South Carolina, will lead Team USA as they look to win their seventh-straight gold medal in Tokyo. The United States have won sixth-straight Olympic gold medals and Staley has been a part of five of them. Her first Olympics as head coachFrom North Philadelphia 🇺🇸 @dawnstaley pic.twitter.com/0rvokDLGrc — USA Basketball (@usabasketball) July 18, 2021 She played for Team USA in 1996, 2000, and 2004 and she was an assistant coach in 2008 and 2016. The Opening Ceremony for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics is on Friday, July 23.
WJHG-TV

Gulf Coast women’s basketball team gets new head coach

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Gulf Coast women’s basketball program once again has a new head coach. The College working quickly to fill the vacancy left when Kathy McConnell Miller shocked many by pulling out of the job less than a week ago. Rory Kuhn has been tabbed to lead the Lady Commodores. Kuhn was a serious candidate the first time around in this search. Making this process move rather quickly. A native of Long Island, he played college ball at Suffolk Community College in New York, got his undergraduate and Masters degrees in New York as well. He coached high school ball in Long Island for ten years, and was recruited to come to Northwest Florida as an assistant by then Raiders men’s head coach Steve DeMeo. Rory coached four seasons in Niceville, and was a part of the 2015 National Championship team. So he has Panhandle experience. After Northwest he moved to St. John’s as an assistant with the women’s team there. Now he’s moving back south, and is rather excited to be doing so.
Oregon StateCorvallis Gazette-Times

OSU women's rowing: Greene, Bishop receive All-America honors

Two Oregon State women’s rowers have earned All-America honors, the Collegiate Rowing Coaches Association announced this week. Muryn Greene was named to the All-America second team, while Sierra Bishop was named to the honorable mention. Greene and Bishop both raced in the varsity-8 in all six competitions this season. Greene...
Nebraska Statekmaland.com

Nebraska hires Hart as associated head coach of women's tennis

(Lincoln) -- Nebraska has announced the hire of former Husker and Washington State head coach Lisa Hart as its new associate head coach of women’s tennis. Hart was the Washington State head coach from 2003 to 2021, leading the Cougars to 246 wins and NCAA Championship appearances in 2008, 2012 and 2019.
TennisPosted by
Journal Inquirer

UConn reinstates women’s rowing team

UConn has decided to reinstate its women’s rowing team, the school announced late Thursday night. The school had announced in June 2020 that it was eliminating the program, along with its men’s tennis, swimming, and cross country teams. Rowers at UConn later filed a Title IX lawsuit against the school...
Oswego, NYPosted by
Watertown Daily Times

College sports: Digby named head coach of Oswego State women’s ice hockey team

OSWEGO — Mark Digby has long followed the advice of his colleague and mentor, Ed Gosek, to behave like the head coach regardless of his title. After displaying that approach more than ever over the past year while donning the interim tag and spending the 2019-20 season in the associate head role, Digby was officially promoted to head coach of the Oswego State women’s ice hockey team on July 1.
Sportserienewsnow.com

Mercyhurst Names Struss As Women's Lacrosse Head Coach

The Mercyhurst Women's Lacrosse program will have a familiar face leading the team next season. Director of Athletics, Brad Davis announced Friday they have named Sam Struss as the sixth head coach in program history. "We are thrilled to announce the hiring of Sam Struss to be the next leader...
Tennischatsports.com

Kahan Named Head Women’s Tennis Coach at Yale

DURHAM, N.C. – Former Blue Devil and 2015 graduate Rachel Kahan has been named the Swensen-McMahon Head Coach of Women's Tennis at Yale. Kahan joins Yale after spending four seasons at Middlebury College, where she led the Panthers to two NCAA Tournament semifinal appearances. Kahan served as an assistant coach at Middlebury for one season before taking over as interim head coach in July of 2017 and as the full-time head coach in the spring of 2018.
Los Angeles, CAdailybruin.com

UCLA baseball sees 10 players drafted in shortened 2021 MLB Draft

Correction: The original version of this article incorrectly stated that JT Schwartz recorded the second-highest OPS in a single season in program history. In fact, Schwartz recorded the second-highest OBP in a single season in program history. This post was updated July 14 at 11:38 p.m. In the program’s third...
GolfDaily Tar Heel

UNC women's golf team finds its next head coach in Aimee Neff

After longtime head coach Jan Mann announced her retirement in April, UNC athletic director Bubba Cunningham set out to find the next head coach of the women’s golf program and ultimately found one in a familiar face: former assistant coach Aimee Neff. Neff played collegiate golf at Michigan State University,...
chatsports.com

Xavier Hires Hartford Head Coach Meg Decker To Lead The New Women’s Lacrosse Program

CINCINNATI - Xavier University Vice President and Director of Athletics Greg Christopher is excited to introduce Meg Decker as the head coach of Xavier's 19th sport, women's lacrosse, which will begin competition in the 2022-23 academic year. Decker comes to XU from the University of Hartford, where she has been the school's first-ever head coach since 2016, including four years of competition.
Middletown, NYsunyorange.edu

Women's Basketball Coach John Lauro to Retire

MIDDLETOWN, N.Y. – SUNY Orange Women’s Basketball Coach John Lauro, who has guided the Colts since 2010, has announced his retirement from coaching. A career educator and coach, his coaching career spanned decades, including the past 11 years at the College. Lauro compiled a 122-115 overall record with the Colts,...
Salem, MADaily Item

Ashley White promoted to head coach of Salem State women’s basketball

"Ashley has been a valuable asset to the women's basketball team since her years as a student-athlete, and has grown in her leadership and skill set during her time as an assistant coach and interim head coach," said Wood. "We are excited to remove the interim tag from her title and look forward to the upcoming season. With the continued support of assistant coaches Ashlyn Babb and Tara Devlin, I am confident in the positive direction the program will go this year."
Buffalo, NYdyc.edu

Pearson Named Head Women's Soccer Coach

BUFFALO, N.Y. – Director of Athletics Ona Halladay and the D'Youville women's soccer program have announced the hiring of Abby Pearson as the next head coach of the Saints. Pearson was most recently the associate head coach at St. Bonaventure University and had been with the Bonnies since 2017. While with the Bonnies, Pearson created, developed, and tailored training sessions for the team and goalkeepers and managed scholarships, scheduling, and travel.
Soccersaintpeterspeacocks.com

Catching Up with Women's Soccer Head Coach Julia Bazi

Saint Peter's Athletics: What were some of the biggest challenges that you and your coaching staff had to navigate over the past nine months, especially when the team returned for the start of the season in the spring semester?. Julia Bazi: The COVID-19 pandemic brought a number of challenges over...

Comments / 0

Community Policy