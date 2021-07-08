Amy Fuller Kearney to no longer serve as head coach of UCLA women’s rowing

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Gulf Coast women’s basketball program once again has a new head coach. The College working quickly to fill the vacancy left when Kathy McConnell Miller shocked many by pulling out of the job less than a week ago. Rory Kuhn has been tabbed to lead the Lady Commodores. Kuhn was a serious candidate the first time around in this search. Making this process move rather quickly. A native of Long Island, he played college ball at Suffolk Community College in New York, got his undergraduate and Masters degrees in New York as well. He coached high school ball in Long Island for ten years, and was recruited to come to Northwest Florida as an assistant by then Raiders men’s head coach Steve DeMeo. Rory coached four seasons in Niceville, and was a part of the 2015 National Championship team. So he has Panhandle experience. After Northwest he moved to St. John’s as an assistant with the women’s team there. Now he’s moving back south, and is rather excited to be doing so.