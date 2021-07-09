Hazardous household waste disposal helps preserve the planet for future generations

The Recycling and Waste Reduction District of Porter County will host the fourth household hazardous waste collection event of 2021 on Saturday, July 17 at Hebron Elementary/Middle School on South Main Street from 9am to 2pm CST. The event will feature a free gas can exchange. Porter County residents can exchange old gas cans for eco-friendly 2.5 gallon gas cans. Supplies are limited. Gas cans will be distributed on a first come first serve basis. The district also says Porter County residents can dispose of clean and dry plastic bags, plastic film wraps, grocery bags and plastic wrapping. Water softener bags will not be accepted for recycling. Visit this this page at www.PorterCountyRecycling.org for a complete list of accepted items and items that are not accepted. For those unable to participate on July 17, 2021 the fifth household hazardous waste collection event is scheduled for Saturday, August 14, 2021 at Portage High School. The event will take place from 9am to 2pm CST. For more information on Porter County collection events, contact the Recycling & Waste Reduction District of Porter County at (219) 465-3694, or visit www.PorterCountyRecycling.org .