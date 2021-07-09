Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Hazardous household waste disposal helps preserve the planet for future generations

rocketcitynow.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis waste is pretty much all around you, from your technology to cleaning supplies. Disposing of this waste incorrectly could wreak havoc on the environment.

www.rocketcitynow.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Waste Disposal#Household Waste#Planet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Environment
Related
Environmentnewfoodmagazine.com

How should we dispose of food waste?

Researchers from the US Department of Energy have been busy analysing alternatives to landfill when it comes to disposing of food waste, with four options identified. The expected decline in the number of landfills across the United States coupled with bans on disposing large amounts of organic waste in landfills that have been enacted in multiple states has prompted researchers at the US Department of Energy’s (DOE’s) National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) to examine other ways to grapple with the issue of food waste disposal.
Porter County, INindiana105.com

Porter County Recycling and Waste Reduction District Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event

The Recycling and Waste Reduction District of Porter County will host the fourth household hazardous waste collection event of 2021 on Saturday, July 17 at Hebron Elementary/Middle School on South Main Street from 9am to 2pm CST. The event will feature a free gas can exchange. Porter County residents can exchange old gas cans for eco-friendly 2.5 gallon gas cans. Supplies are limited. Gas cans will be distributed on a first come first serve basis. The district also says Porter County residents can dispose of clean and dry plastic bags, plastic film wraps, grocery bags and plastic wrapping. Water softener bags will not be accepted for recycling. Visit this this page at www.PorterCountyRecycling.org for a complete list of accepted items and items that are not accepted. For those unable to participate on July 17, 2021 the fifth household hazardous waste collection event is scheduled for Saturday, August 14, 2021 at Portage High School. The event will take place from 9am to 2pm CST. For more information on Porter County collection events, contact the Recycling & Waste Reduction District of Porter County at (219) 465-3694, or visit www.PorterCountyRecycling.org .
Lake County, FLsltablet.com

Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event To Be Held In Mascotte (July 22)

The Lake County Solid Waste Division is encouraging Lake County residents to dispose of unwanted household hazardous materials in a safe and environmentally conscious way at an upcoming Household Hazardous Waste Mobile Unit collection event. The event will take place from 9 a.m. – noon on Thursday, July 22 at the Mascotte Civic Center parking lot, located at 121 N. Sunset Ave. in Mascotte.
Knoxville, TNknoxfocus.com

Free Lead-Hazard Assistance Available to Low-Income Households

The Knoxville Lead-Safe and Healthy Homes Program provides free assistance to qualified homeowners, landlords and tenants who want to protect themselves and their families from lead-based paint hazards. Lead poisoning is a dangerous but preventable health concern. If your home was built prior to 1978 and a child under the...
EnvironmentEurekAlert

Greater investment and innovation in educating children about environmental issues needed to help future generations respond to the climate emergency, experts urge

Environmental education provision needs greater investment and innovation if future generations are to be able to respond fully to the climate emergency, experts have said. The deepening environmental crisis will continue to worsen if there is not significant support and investment in environmental and science education, researchers have warned. Reforms would help young people to address the complex, interlinked and dynamic issues of our contemporary situation.
Environmentgisuser.com

Waste management 101: methods of sustainably disposing of waste

The state of the climate hasn’t improved much over the last few years. Although more businesses are switching to a more eco-friendly practice, or individuals are starting to adopt more sustainable habits – actions that are highly encouraged – in the bigger scheme of things, climate change is yet to be tackled.
Environmentsugarland.com

Going Green Together-Household Hazardous Waste from the City of

Going Green Together-Household Hazardous Waste from the City of Sugar Land. On this episode of Going Green Together, the City of Sugar Land is talking about Household Hazardous Waste! ♻️ Knowing how to properly dispose of household hazardous waste (like paint or gasoline) is extremely important as spills, leaks, and even truck fires can occur when this type of waste mixes with regular solid waste or recycled materials.
La Habra Heights, CAlhhcity.org

Free Household Hazardous/Electronic Waste

L.A. County Public Works will be hosting a hazardous & electronic waste event on Saturday, July 17th from 9am-2pm at The Park (1885 Hacienda Rd. La Habra Heights, CA 90631). This will be a Drive-Thru collection event along with all necessary COVID-19 precautions such as: wearing face mask, staying in your vehicles with windows closed, and not attending if you have any COVID-19 symptoms, been asked to quarantine, or recently traveled internationally.
Environmentrichlandcountysc.gov

National Drive-Thru Day: Household Hazardous Waste Collection

Bring your unneeded household hazardous waste to this free event, which is open to Richland County residents only. Paints, stains, sealers and solvents (limit 10 gallons) Propane cylinders (grill and camp-size only) Mercury. Fire extinguishers. Explosives and ammunition, pharmaceutical waste, automotive fluids (e.g., motor oil, fuel, antifreeze), electronics and tires...
Ocean County, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Household Hazardous Waste Drop-Off Sites Announced

OCEAN COUNTY – County residents have four more opportunities this year to get rid of their residential household hazardous waste through a free disposal program. The program is open to all Ocean County residents, but businesses and institutions are not eligible. The following collection dates are scheduled from 9 a.m....
Shawnee County, KSkmaj.com

Free Yard Waste Disposal for Shawnee County Residents

Forestry Products Recycling, owned and operated by Custom Tree Care, will offer free disposal of yard waste for all Shawnee County residents on Saturday, July 17, 2021. The hours will be 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at 3431 SE 21st. They will accept trees and limbs. All loads should be covered or secured. The free day is available to all residents of Shawnee County, no businesses. For more information, contact 785-478-9805.
Ashland County, OHtimes-gazette.com

Dumping hazardous waste

County residents lined up Saturday morning at the Ashland County Fairgrounds to wait their turn to properly dispose of household hazardous waste items. The drop-off, headed by the Ashland County Solid Waster District, was held for five hours. The residents-only event accepted items such as aerosols, fire extinguishers, propane cylinders,...
Montgomery County, PANorristown Times Herald

Montgomery County seeks new farmers to preserve farms for future generations

NORRISTOWN — The Montgomery County Planning Commission is accepting applications for the 2022 round of the Montgomery County Agricultural Land Preservation Program. This program encourages farmers to learn about how they can apply for permanent agricultural preservation of their farm. The farmland preservation program purchases agricultural easements on operating farmland...
GardeningPosted by
Popular Science

Plant a garden that helps the planet by devouring carbon

Growing plants can seem intimidating, but we believe anyone can create a thriving home conservatory of any size. We’re here to help nurture your skills and help make that happen, so please feel free to send any plant-related questions of your own to ask@popsci.com with “Plants” in the subject line.
Van Buren, ARPress Argus-Courier

Keep Van Buren Beautiful to host e-waste disposal event

Keep Van Buren Beautiful is holding an "e-waste" collec event on Saturday, July 10. Broken electronics and household hazardous waste can be dropped off and disposed of correctly. KVBB will utilizie the Van Buren Municipal Utilities to safely dispose of any e-waste the community has, including TVs, computers, mobile phones,...
Lincoln, MAlincolntown.org

Hazardous Waste Collection Day

All residents must pre-register online by going to the front page of the Town Website and scrolling down to the link. Fill in your information, collection date, time slot and estimate of the waste to be dropped off and press submit. Once registered, there is no need to have a form, only show your license. The next scheduled event will be on August 21. Latex paint will not be accepted at this facility since it is not a hazardous product. Please contact the Board of Health at 781-259-2614 for ways to properly dispose of latex paint.

Comments / 0

Community Policy