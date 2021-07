(KUTV) — The death of a 21-year-old Utah woman has led to two arrests for alleged drug dealers police say sold her a deadly dose of fentanyl. In June police responded to a call of an overdose in Stockton, Utah, that turned out to be associated with a fatal does of Fentanyl. Police, according to probable cause documents from district court in Tooele, used evidence at the scene and interviews to discover that William Johnson sold her the drug that killed her.