Buncombe County takes action after growing number of complaints about Waste Pro

Moving from 10,000 to 4,200 and exempting multi-family units. As issues mount across the Gunnison Valley involving affordable housing, a shortage of service workers, heavy visitation and related backcountry impacts, a concern around large homes going up in iconic view sheds and what effect they might have on the local character and environment has landed in the county’s crosshairs. Gunnison County commissioners have identified maximum house size as an area for potential action, and the Gunnison County planning commission has taken up the task of addressing what should be allowed for new construction before applicants would be required to go through a minor impact review process rather than a simpler administrative one.