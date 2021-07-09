Cancel
Child care business preps for back-to-school boom

By Emma Dooling
Nashville Business Journal
 11 days ago
It is estimated that Tennessee parents who have problems with child care lose a combined $850 million in earnings each year.

Nashville, TN
The Nashville Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/nashville
