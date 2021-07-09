Child care business preps for back-to-school boom

The child care shortage was back on the New Ulm Economic Development Authority’s (EDA) agenda. Child care availability continues to be an issue in Brown County and Minnesota at large. A shortage of daycare is preventing some parents from returning to work creating a workforce shortage. The primary concern of presentation was child care, but added there was a need for foster care as well. The Board was presented with statistics on licensed family child care statistics for the last five years. In 2016, there were 84 family child cares in Brown County. This year saw 11 new licensed child cares compared to five closures. This was the only time in five years in which there was the number of new licenses was higher than closures.