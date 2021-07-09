Cancel
Chicago, IL

Gunfire plaguing Chicago expressways

Fox 32 Chicago
Fox 32 Chicago
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom January until July 7 of this year, there have been 119 shootings on expressways. In 2020, the total number of expressway shootings was 128.

