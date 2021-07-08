Sierra Nevada Conservancy holds interim board meeting July 15 to consider $19 million in wildfire resilience grants

The Sierra Nevada Conservancy, a California state agency, will host a governing board meeting via teleconference at 9 a.m. Thursday, July 15. Last summer, California’s Sierra Nevada region, like much of the state, experienced wildfire like never before with many areas experiencing disastrous impacts to landscapes, livelihoods and communities. In response, California’s elected leaders approved a $536 million wildfire package to accelerate projects to protect high-risk communities. At the July meeting, the SNC is poised to use some of this funding to make significant investments in the health of Sierra Nevada watersheds and the safety of its communities.