Patricia Lynne Rasmussen

Janesville, WI - Patricia (Pat) Lynne Rasmussen of Janesville, WI, died June 28, 2021, at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital - Madison at the age of 82. She was born in Flint, MI, on February 2, 1939, the eldest child of Howard and Marjorie Hawkins. Pat grew up in Flint and then studied dental hygiene at Northwestern University Dental School in Chicago. It was there in Chicago that she met the love of her life, Ronald R. Rasmussen, on a blind date at the Blue Note. They were married on March 28, 1959.