Playhouse brings Shakespeare to the Park

Playhouse Theatre Group lauches the Connecticut Shakespeare Festival with “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” at Playhouse on Park in West Hartford. (Nina Elgo)

WEST HARTFORD — It has been a whirlwind week for Playhouse on Park after pulling up stakes from Auerfarm in Bloomfield and returning to its home at 244 Park Road to kick off its inaugural Connecticut Shakespeare Festival.

Co-Artistic Director Sean Harris said heading up a Shakespeare festival is something he’s wanted to do for a long time.

“I’ve done a lot of classical theater before I moved to Connecticut in 2005,” he said.

The festival opened Wednesday night with William Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”

Connecticut Shakespeare Festival

WHERE: Playhouse on Park, 244 Park Road, West Hartford.

PLAY: “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” through Saturday, July 17; $40; $35 for seniors and students.

PLAY: “Into the Woods,” July 28 through Aug. 22; $40; $35 for seniors and students.

PLAY: Theatre for Young Audience production: “Shakespeare 4 Kids: Dream Scheme;” today through Sunday, July 18; $15; $12 for seniors and students.

PLAY: Theatre for Young Audience production: “Snow White;” July 31 through Aug. 22; $15; $12 for seniors and students.

CONTACT: In person at the Playhouse box office; 860-523-5900, ext. 10; PlayhouseOnPark.org or ConnecticutShakespeareFestival.org

Harris said that when he first moved to Connecticut he heard about the long-defunct Shakespeare Theatre in Stratford, which later burned down due to arson in January 2019, and wanted to bring more Shakespeare to the area.

When the COVID-19 pandemic caused Gov. Ned Lamont to shut down theaters in the state in March 2020, Harris, with Playhouse Co-artistic Director Darlene Zoller and Executive Director Tracy Flater, decided it would be a good time to plan an outdoor summer festival for 2021 if conditions improved.

“We had this relationship with Auerfarm,” Harris said. “We did 11 productions with them in the last year.”

But, five days before opening night of “Midsummer,” the curtain was threatening to never raise on the festival.

“What happened at Auerfarm is that they are not zoned for events, but they’ve been doing events for years,” Harris said. “We’ve done 11 shows there. There was no reason for us to believe they were not zoned to do events. They do weddings every weekend. They have rock bands. They do everything there.”

He said he was informed on June 29 that neighbors had complained to the town for the past year about noise at the farm. That, and the farm’s non-compliance with ordinances, shut down the festival there, Harris said.

“We were told we didn’t have to get a permit,” Harris said.

“Auerfarm was perfect. We had built the set, paid for trucks, hired labor. (Caterer) Ani’s Table prepared all her food. We had the set put in and were painting the set. Then we get the stop-work order.”

Playhouse had to take a hard pivot and thankfully, he said, nothing was booked for their Park Road theater.

“It took five days with final dress Tuesday and opening on Wednesday night,” he said. “Everyone came in and did 24-hour shifts. Our whole design had to be changed … from a proscenium stage to the theater’s three-quarter thrust stage. The director had to restage the entire thing.”

Harris said he has a talented, flexible cast and crew who were able to make the shift without losing any performance days.

Taking the festival to the theater instead of being outside at Auerfarm has its benefits.

“We’re not going to lose any shows because of the rain,” Harris said. “We know the space better than anyone else, and we don’t have to rely on another organization to produce anything.”

Seating limitations aren’t an issue either, as seating for the farm is comparable to the 160 seats in the theater.

“The challenge,” he said, “is getting people here. We’re adding a title, ‘The Connecticut Shakespeare Festival.’ No one really knows what that is, so we have to explain that. We have to make sure people understand they can come back to the theater, and now not at Auerfarm.”

The festival features five programs, opening with Shakespeare’s comedy “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” about fairies meddling in the affairs of four young lovers in Athens, running through July 17, and directed by Emma Rosa Went.

“I really love the way she works with our ensemble,” Harris said of Went. “There’s magic in the storytelling. There’s some literal magic too. There’s song. There’s dance. It’s not set in a specific time, but there’s hints of Victorian in the Athenian world. There’s a lot of wonderment, magic. There’s so much humor in it.”

Two plays for

young audiences

In conjunction with “Midsummer,” Playhouse’s Theatre for Young Audiences will present “Shakespeare 4 Kids: Dream Scheme” Saturday through July 18, directed by Moira O’Sullivan.

Harris described “Dream Scheme” as “a clown and trunk show with a ‘Midsummer’ bent for children.”

Starting July 28 is the Stephen Sondheim musical twist on the classic fairy tale “Into the Woods,” running through Aug. 22, directed by Harris and choreographed by Zoller.

“I wanted to take ‘Into the Woods’ back to the roots of storytelling,” Harris said. “It starts with a campfire. We find a group of storytellers and they find an abandoned storytelling wagon.”

He said “Into the Woods” did require adjusting from outdoors to a low-ceiling theater as the story involves giants and a tower holding Rapunzel.

A second Theatre for Young Audiences piece, “Snow White,” directed by O’Sullivan, will run along with “Into the Woods” July 31 to Aug. 22.

“It’s a two-person show of ‘Snow White,’ where the characters are Snow White and Dwarf 4,” Harris said. “They all play multiple roles.”

An hour before the 7 p.m. performances of “Midsummer” and “Into the Woods,” the theater’s intern company will present a 30-minute “Green Show,” a primer to make Shakespeare more accessible for the audience before coming in to the theater.