Chamber of Commerce of the Tonawandas holds golf tournament

The Chamber of Commerce of the Tonawandas held its annual Golf Classic on June 14 at member location Pendleton Creek Golf Club. Phyllis Gentner was the chairperson. A press release stated, “This event would not be possible without the support of our golf sponsors, chamber member RAC Engineering, Tops Markets and McGirr’s, along with all our 2021 corporate sponsors, and Just Signs and Designs for all the wonderful hole sponsor signs and golf banner.