Rock Memorial tops Rage for title

By Arron Hustead husteada@emissourian.com
Washington Missourian
 13 days ago

The Midwest Rage had a strong showing at the Elsberry Wood Bat Tournament, but the team’s fourth win of the Fourth of July weekend was not in the cards. In the finals of the tournament Sunday, the Rock Memorial Post 283 Seniors (12-9) defeated the Rage, 8-1. The Rage went...

