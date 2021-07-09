Cancel
Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Short outing against Dodgers

 11 days ago

Alcantara (5-8) allowed five runs (three earned) on seven hits and one walk while striking out five across four innings to take the loss Thursday against the Dodgers. Alcantara held the Dodgers in check through three innings, allowing only one walk and one single. He surrendered an unearned run in the fourth inning but came undone in the fifth frame by surrendering four consecutive singles before being pulled. While it was far from Alcantara's best outing, he kept the ball in the yard and issued only one free pass. Even with the poor outing, he has a 3.09 ERA with 102 strikeouts across 116.2 innings for the season.

