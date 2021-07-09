Vehicle struck in hit-and-run crashes into Evanston home
An Evanston family is counting their blessings after a vehicle struck by a hit-and-run driver slammed into their home while they were out on a walk.www.fox32chicago.com
An Evanston family is counting their blessings after a vehicle struck by a hit-and-run driver slammed into their home while they were out on a walk.www.fox32chicago.com
Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0