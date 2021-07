EDWARDSVILLE – For the last few months, All-State guard Brennan Weller didn’t have an answer to the question, “What’s next?”. “Every time I went somewhere and saw someone I knew, they were asking me if I knew what I was doing. I just had to say no,” said Weller, who led the Edwardsville Tigers in scoring the past three seasons and ranks No. 14 on the all-time scoring list.