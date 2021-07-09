Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Knocks in two

Cancel
Taylor went 2-for-5 with a double, two RBI and one run scored Thursday against the Marlins. Taylor extended his hitting streak to nine games, four of which have been multi-hit efforts. His performance Thursday was highlighted by both an RBI single and double, which came in the fourth and fifth innings, respectively. Taylor has had a strong first half of the season, as he's maintained a 135 wRC+ while racking up 10 home runs, 45 RBI and 61 runs scored across 333 plate appearances.

#Dodgers #Hitting Streak #Marlins
