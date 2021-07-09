Cancel
Madonna Supports Britney Spears' Fight to End Conservatorship: 'Give This Woman Her Life Back'

By Katie Atkinson
Billboard
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMadonna showed support for her onetime collaborator Britney Spears on Thursday night (July 8), writing on her Instagram story that the justice system needs to "give this woman her life back." Over a photo of herself wearing a Britney T-shirt, Madonna posted this message: "Give this woman her life back....

Celebrities
StyleCaster

Here’s How Much Britney Spears’ Dad Has Made From ‘Controlling’ Her Life & Career

Since Britney Spears’ conservatorship started in 2008, #FreeBritney supporters have wondered what Jamie Spears‘ net worth is and how much he’s made from his daughter. Britney’s conservatorship was created in February 2008 after her divorce from Kevin Federline and a series of events that led to her hospitalization in January 2008. Britney and Kevin, who share sons Jayden James and Sean Preston, finalized their divorce in July 2007. Six months later, Britney was admitted into a drug rehabilitation center. The next day, she was photographed shaving her head with electronic clippers. In January 2008, Britney was hospitalized after police arrived at her home and claimed that she had been under the influence of an unidentified substance. Federline was given sole custody her children, and she was later admitted to a psychiatric ward under a 5150 involuntary psychiatric hold.
Celebrities
Distractify

Britney Spears' Father and Sister Are Both in Hot Water — Here's Why

Musical legend Britney Spears appeared in court after 13 years of silence to reveal shocking details about her current reality. The biggest and perhaps most distressing part is that it appears that the suffering she says she faces in her conservatorship is primarily due to the severe control of her father, Jamie Spears. Although Jamie Spears is not her only conservator, it's been speculated for years that he is the primary decision-maker in the situation.
Celebrities

Kevin Federline Breaks Silence On Ex Britney Spears' Conservatorship, Says He Wants Baby Mama To Be 'Healthy And Happy': Lawyer

Kevin Federline has broken his silence regarding his thoughts on ex-wife and baby mama Britney Spears' controversial conservatorship after she begged the court last week to be released from the control of her father and conservator, Jamie Spears. Article continues below advertisement. In light of the "Lucky" singer's jaw-dropping speech...
Celebrities
Life and Style Weekly

Britney Spears’ Boyfriend Sam Asghari Has a Sizable Bank Account — Learn His Net Worth

Fitness pro Sam Asghari has been standing by girlfriend Britney Spears for years when it comes to her “traumatizing” conservatorship and getting the arrangement terminated — and he continued to support her on June 23 when she was able to read her statement of truth to the court during a hearing. The conservatorship, initially instated by Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, has fundamentally reshaped the pop star’s finances, but how much money does the singer’s boyfriend have?
CelebritiesThe Hollywood Gossip

Jamie Lynn Spears Claps Back at Britney: Bish, You Need Jesus!

Throughout her ongoing fight for her freedom, Britney Spears has made it abundantly clear that she believes her entire family is to blame for her current situation. Yes, Britney's father, Jamie Spears, is the main architect of her current woes, but the singer believes that her mother and siblings are almost equally guilty for refusing to step in and rectify the situation despite countless opportunities to do so.
CelebritiesGossip Cop

‘Blubbery’ Britney Spears Packing On The Pounds So She Can Make Sam Asghari A ‘Daddy’?

Britney Spears has constantly been in the news as of late, as more and more information breaks about the possible ending of her conservatorship. One major reason the popstar wants to end the legal guardianship is so she can possibly have a child with Sam Asghari, at least that is what one tabloid claimed after Spears gained weight earlier this year. Gossip Cop investigates.
CelebritiesBillboard

Britney Spears' Conservator Claims Dad Used $2M of Star's Funds for His Defense

Montgomery has acted as the conservator over Spears' person since she temporarily took over for Jamie in September 2019, after he asked the court to allow him to step down due to "personal health reasons." In new documents filed to Los Angeles court on Friday by Montgomery's attorney Lauriann Wright, she alleges that Jamie has not been acting in the best interest of his daughter.
Celebrities
The Independent

Britney Spears deletes Instagram comment appearing to mock ‘mean ass’ sister Jamie Lynn

Britney Spears has deleted an Instagram comment that many had interpreted as a rebuke to her “mean ass” sister Jamie Lynn.Spears appeared to mock her sister on Sunday (18 July), after Jamie Lynn shared a mirror selfie along with the caption “May the peace of the Lord be with you, and your spirit”.Several hours later, Spears posted a video of herself dancing to the Billie Eilish track “Bad Guy” along with the caption: “May the Lord wrap your mean ass up in joy today.”As commenters guessed that Spears’s caption was a reference to Jamie Lynn’s caption, her sister removed...
Celebrities
extratv

Engaged? Why Britney Spears & Sam Asghari Are Sparking Rumors

Over the weekend, Britney Spears stepped out for a Starbucks run with boyfriend Sam Asghari. In photos obtained by DailyMail.com, Spears was spotted wearing a diamond sparkler on her left ring finger while sitting in the driver’s seat of her white Mercedes-Benz. Sam was seen riding shotgun while they waited...
Musicmarketresearchtelecast.com

Britney Spears sings one of her classics with Sam Asghari after exploding against her family

Amid the ongoing tension with her family, Britney Spears took a moment to sing one of her famous songs, but on her own terms. The pop star’s boyfriend, Sam Asghari, shared images on his Instagram story on Sunday, July 18, that appeared to show the couple enjoying a stroll through Los Angeles as Britney sang her 2001 song along with the radio. Lonely. None of their faces were seen in the video, although a woman’s right hand is shown, with red nail polish and a small triangle tattoo near her thumb that matches Spears’s design.
Music
UPI News

Britney Spears: 'I quit!'

July 18 (UPI) -- Pop music star Britney Spears said on Instagram she is taking a break from performing until after her father is removed as her conservator. "For those of you who choose to criticize my dancing videos ... look I'm not gonna be performing on any stages anytime soon with my dad handling what I wear, say, do, or think !!!! I've done that for the past 13 years," the 39-year-old entertainer wrote Saturday.

