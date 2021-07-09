Cancel
NFL

WATCH: Patrick Mahomes crushes 347-yard drive, but can't beat TJ Oshie

By Jordan Cohn
 11 days ago

Participating in the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship Long Drive Competition, Patrick Mahomes crushed a 347-yard drive, though it wasn’t enough to win over TJ Oshie.

