Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Interview: Steve Dorff

By Larry LeBlanc
celebrityaccess.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week In the Hot Seat with Larry LeBlanc: Steve Dorff, producer, songwriter. Pick most any letter of the alphabet, and producer/songwriter Steve Dorff has likely had a song recorded by an artist with that letter in their name. Dorff has written “thousands” of songs, had more than 400 songs...

celebrityaccess.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josephine Baker
Person
Dean Martin
Person
Vicki Lawrence
Person
Andy Williams
Person
Tom Jones
Person
Cher
Person
Eddie Reeves
Person
Steve Dorff
Person
Clint Eastwood
Person
Hunter Hayes
Person
Paul Simon
Person
Bob Dylan
Person
Billy Joel
Person
Garth Brooks
Person
Quentin Tarantino
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cmt Music#Music Business#Music Industry#Music Royalties#Christian#Rustlers Rhapsody#Cbs#The Hallmark Hall Of Fame#Inductee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Music
News Break
Entertainment
Related
CelebritiesMusicRadar.com

6 snapshots of Paul McCartney's career with the Beatles and Wings

There are few lives in popular music as remarkable as Paul McCartney and photographer Harry Benson's book Paul captures key moments in the legendary musician's life with equally compelling intimacy. Published by TASCHEN, many of the 150 images in the book have never been seen before. Paul follows McCartney at...
Musicwiltonbulletin.com

Flashback: Bob Dylan and the Grateful Dead Play 'Watching the River Flow'

We’re just 10 days away from the premiere of Bob Dylan’s streaming concert Shadow Kingdom. Not much is known about it, but a short clip posted last week to Dylan’s streaming accounts reveals that “Watching the River Flow” is part of the set. The bluesy song, which features Leon Russell...
MoviesMarietta Daily Journal

Stephen Dorff reflects on Titanic snub

Stephen Dorff has claimed 'Titanic' was "pretty vanilla". The 47-year-old actor was in the running to play Jack Dawson in the beloved 1997 blockbuster but lost out to Leonardo DiCaprio, and despite knowing the film would have been great for his career, he admitted he was never a "huge fan".
Musicdeephouseamsterdam.com

Telepopmusik Interview

You can purchase the Breathe 20th anniversary remixes: Here. How are you, whats good and bad in your world right now?. I’m good right now, spending some holidays with my kids in the middle of a forest.. This pandemic has been a particular experience, we have released our new album...
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Shady Side Of Stephen Dorff

From Armie Hammer to Mark Wahlberg, some of Hollywood's most popular actors have shown the world a real shady side. And while some shady moments have been captured on film, others will forever be immortalized in print, like Stephen Dorff's eyebrow-raising comments about other movie stars and their career choices. And those comments are just the tip of the iceberg. The "Blade" star has exhibited some truly shady behavior — and had no qualms about doing so.
Musicblackfilm.com

CMT Celebrates Country Icon With ‘CMT GIANTS: Charley Pride’

CMT today announced CMT GIANTS: Charley Pride, an all-new special celebrating the extraordinary life and legacy of trailblazing country music titan Charley Pride. The star-packed, 90-minute event premieres Wednesday, August 25th at 9p/8c exclusively on CMT. CMT GIANTS: Charley Pride brings together Charley’s superstar friends and some of the biggest...
Musicpagosasprings.com

The story of Simon & Garfunkel

THIS IS THE STORY BEHIND A WONDERFUL SONG ……………….. Hello Darkness My Old Friend , a Simon and Garfunkel song inspired by a college roommate who went blind – reveals an untold story. One of the best-loved songs of all time. Simon & Garfunkel’s hit The Sound Of Silence topped...
MusicGuitar Player

Watch Robbie Robertson and Eric Clapton's infamous ‘guitar duel’

Robbie Robertson was 16 years old when he joined The Band; 16 years later he laid them to rest with a farewell gig that was filmed by Martin Scorsese and featured guest spots from Eric Clapton, Bob Dylan, Neil Young, Joni Mitchell and more. On Thanksgiving Day 1976, 5000 people squeezed into San Francisco's Winterland Ballroom for what became known and released as The Last Waltz.
Musicwvli927.com

Quick Takes: Journey, Bob Dylan, Roger Daltrey, CSNY, Elvis Costello

40 years to the day of its release (July 17th, 1981) Journey's blockbuster Escape collection has been certified diamond by the RIAA, for sales of over 10 million units. Band co-founder Neal Schon said in a statement: “This is such a truly gratifying achievement for all the work we did together. Congratulations to all.”
Rock MusicGuitar Player

Brian May: The Guitar Player Interview

George Martin has said that you don’t have to teach children to love the Beatles. You merely have to expose them to the Beatles and they’ll take it from there, exploring the catalog, identifying with the songs, and developing a deep, lifelong love affair with the band. It has happened with every generation since the group’s inception and shows no signs of ever stopping.
MusicVulture

Add This to the Bob Dylan Hilarious Story Canon

Bob Dylan is a world-class weirdo, the alpha Wilbury, a man so confident in his achievements that he ignored the Nobel Prize committee for months before bothering to accept an award. And, it should be noted, a very funny man. This fact was reiterated during Monday’s WTF With Marc Maron podcast episode with super-producer Rick Rubin, who relayed an ’80s-era anecdote told to him by Charlie T. Wilbury Jr. (RIP, legend) himself. “I have a funny story that Tom Petty told me. They were working on the Traveling Wilburys record and it was him, Bob Dylan, and George Harrison sitting together and working on a song,” Rubin recalled. “George got up to go to the bathroom or to step out the room to get a drink, and after he walked out Bob leaned over to Tom conspiratorially, seriously, not as a joke, and said, ‘You know, he was in the Beatles.’” No, we’re pretty sure it was the Monkees.
Posted by
103.7 The Hawk

Music Video Director Martin Kahan Dead at 74

Martin Kahan, a music video director who worked with many '80s and '90s artists died on July 18 in Lakewood, N.J. at age 74 after a battle with cancer. He was behind clips for bands like Kiss, Motley Crue and Bon Jovi. Kahan launched his career in the early '80s,...
Musiccelebrityaccess.com

Chris Stapleton and Dan Wilson Join The Linup For The ASCAP Experience This Summer

(CelebrityAccess) — The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers announced the schedule for its ASCAP Experience series of virtual events in July and August, including a conversation between Grammy-winning songwriters Chris Stapleton and Dan Wilson. The virtual sessions are free to attend and take place twice monthly on Wednesdays...
MoviesBryan College Station Eagle

RAY'S PICKS: John Heard takes the lead in 'Cutter's Way'

Love old or unusual movies but never know when they’re on? Here are several I recommend. Cutter’s Way (1981): This wildly underseen character-driven noir stars John Heard as an angry veteran who was maimed in Vietnam, and a dark adventure he gets pulled into when his best friend (Jeff Bridges) sees someone dumping a body. Is focusing on this case a way Cutter can finally arise out of his bitter, drunken haze? Could it be the key to spur him to finally be nicer to his beautiful wife (an excellent Lisa Eichhorn)? It’s a rare example of the super-talented Mr. Heard playing the lead. He was usually a character man. (He was unforgettable in a one-scene role as the gentleman caller in The Glass Menagerie on Broadway.)
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

George Martin’s AIR Studio in Montserrat subject of new documentary (watch the trailer)

Beatles producer George Martin opened AIR Studio on Caribbean island Montserrat in 1979 and over the course of its 10-year history it was home to such albums as Dire Straits' Brothers in Arms, The Police's Ghost in the Machine and Synchronicity, Duran Duran's Seven And The Ragged Tiger, Elton John's Too Low For Zero, OMD's Junk Culture, Rush's Power Windows, records by Paul McCartney, Jimmy Buffett, Earth, Wind & Fire, Ultravox and more. The studio closed in 1989 -- Rolling Stones' Steel Wheels was the last album made there -- after the island was devastated by Hurricane Hugo. The island was also home to a dormant volcano that became active in 1995 and Martin helped raise relief funds for the island.

Comments / 0

Community Policy