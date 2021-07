An opinion piece about space travel said Richard Branson’s SpaceShipTwo flight on 11 July “won’t even technically go into space, merely quite high in the sky”. To clarify, this is based on the Fédération Aéronautique Internationale’s definition of space being 100km above the surface of the Earth, and the spaceship having reached an altitude of 89km in test flights. In the US, where Virgin Galactic is based, the air force and Nasa define space as being 80km above the planet’s surface (This space race has its downside…, 4 July, page 37).