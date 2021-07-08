Brooklyn Made Names Keith Hagan Chief Strategy Officer

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — New York live events promoter Brooklyn Made Presents announced the hire of industry vet Keith Hagan as Chief Strategy Officer. “Keith and I have been best of friends for the better part of over a decade,” Anthony Makes commented. “We started discussing ideas to do something like this over the past couple of years. I couldn’t be more thrilled to have Keith help me guide this company into the future. With this addition, Brooklyn Made Presents continues to build on what we strive to be…a quality, smart, forward thinking, music company. Keith will be overseeing all angles of our business. I’m very proud to add Keith to our leadership team.”