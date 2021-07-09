Owner: FirstMerit Building going to tax sale

The owner of the FirstMerit Building said he's going forward with letting the structure go to the tax sale.

The five-story building was the focal point of many talks on tax forgiveness throughout the 2010s. Thomas Wilson, the building's owner through the Pittsburgh-based company 2BOrNot2B, purchased the former banking headquarters on Mill Street in 2018 for $50,000.

Wilson's group also owns the Washington Centre across Mill Street and the Temple Building on North Street.

"At this point in time, we're probably going to let the Merit building go through with the process of the upset sale and the tax sale," Wilson said at Thursday's city council meeting. "We've paid over $110,000 on a $50,000 purchase. Still due on it is $80,000 in taxes. It's overwhelming compared to the project at the Temple Building."

The building has been slated to be demolished since October 2019. That plan was delayed to allow the downtown temporary ice rink to take shape in the parking lot adjacent to the building on the corner of Mill and North streets. At a May council meeting, it was discussed that the building was being stripped floor by floor.

Council president Tom Smith at the time wondered if council couldn't use some of its money from the sale of its stormwater sewer system to take down the building, while councilwoman MaryAnne Gavrile disagreed saying the county — and not the city — should help with taking down a private enterprise.

Also at Thursday's meeting, council approved a conditional use request by New Castle Union Station Craft Distillery Inc. The distillery will have room for retail and sample-tasting space at 334 E. Washington St. in the building and train caboose formerly occupied by Clark's Studio. The building is owned by DON Enterprises, which also now owns the Packard Paints and Clark’s Furniture buildings just below the county courthouse.

The business also plans to give tours and potentially become part of a network of nearby distilleries, attracting newcomers to New Castle’s downtown.

Council also unanimously approved the hirings of two part-time police officers, Andrew O'Rourke and Bridget Boyles. The pair were sworn in during separate ceremonies by business administrator Stephanie Dean that included relatives and police chief Bobby Salem.