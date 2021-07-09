Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Owner: FirstMerit Building going to tax sale

By Pete Sirianni New Castle News
Posted by 
New Castle News
New Castle News
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38aVLI_0arcwZLp00

The owner of the FirstMerit Building said he's going forward with letting the structure go to the tax sale.

The five-story building was the focal point of many talks on tax forgiveness throughout the 2010s. Thomas Wilson, the building's owner through the Pittsburgh-based company 2BOrNot2B, purchased the former banking headquarters on Mill Street in 2018 for $50,000.

Wilson's group also owns the Washington Centre across Mill Street and the Temple Building on North Street.

"At this point in time, we're probably going to let the Merit building go through with the process of the upset sale and the tax sale," Wilson said at Thursday's city council meeting. "We've paid over $110,000 on a $50,000 purchase. Still due on it is $80,000 in taxes. It's overwhelming compared to the project at the Temple Building."

The building has been slated to be demolished since October 2019. That plan was delayed to allow the downtown temporary ice rink to take shape in the parking lot adjacent to the building on the corner of Mill and North streets. At a May council meeting, it was discussed that the building was being stripped floor by floor.

Council president Tom Smith at the time wondered if council couldn't use some of its money from the sale of its stormwater sewer system to take down the building, while councilwoman MaryAnne Gavrile disagreed saying the county — and not the city — should help with taking down a private enterprise.

Also at Thursday's meeting, council approved a conditional use request by New Castle Union Station Craft Distillery Inc. The distillery will have room for retail and sample-tasting space at 334 E. Washington St. in the building and train caboose formerly occupied by Clark's Studio. The building is owned by DON Enterprises, which also now owns the Packard Paints and Clark’s Furniture buildings just below the county courthouse.

The business also plans to give tours and potentially become part of a network of nearby distilleries, attracting newcomers to New Castle’s downtown.

Council also unanimously approved the hirings of two part-time police officers, Andrew O'Rourke and Bridget Boyles. The pair were sworn in during separate ceremonies by business administrator Stephanie Dean that included relatives and police chief Bobby Salem.

Comments / 0

New Castle News

New Castle News

New Castle, PA
642
Followers
37
Post
26K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for New Castle News

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Sale#S Group#The Firstmerit Building#The Washington Centre#City Council#Don Enterprises#The Packard Paints
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
News Break
Personal Finance
Related
Altoona, PAWTAJ

Historic Altoona building to receive tax credit for preservation

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An abandoned building in downtown Altoona is going to be revitalized after sitting vacant for more than a decade. The old Vipond’s Appliance Store building located at 1425 Eleventh Avenue will receive a $175,000 tax credit from the Wolf Administration towards converting the building into modern office spaces. The awarded credit will reportedly generate an estimated $4,029,510 in construction expenses for the building.
Personal Financethedunlap-tribune.com

Sales tax holidays coming

After approval by the Tennessee General Assembly, the Tennessee Sales Tax Holiday is expanding from one weekend in 2021. Added this year to the sales tax free clothing and school supplies are a week of food sales, plus gun safety equipment for a full year. New this year is a...
Orange County, TXkogt.com

OC Sales Taxes For May

All Orange County entities collecting sales taxes have increased year-to-date incomes, based on information from the Texas Comptroller’s Office. The office has sent May payments to the entities. Bridge City (1.5 percent tax): $156,000 for the month, a decrease of 0.94 percent from May 2020. $1.19 million for the year...
Small BusinessHerald-Palladium

Self-employment tax 101 for small business owners

When you’ve made the transition from someone else’s employee to being your own boss, you gain the autonomy to create your own professional path. You get additional responsibilities, as well – including paying self-employment tax.
Wise County, TXWCMessenger.com

County on pace for $5M in sales tax

As the upcoming budget preparations continued, Wise County saw another big surge in sales tax collections this week. The county received $467,613 in the July disbursement from the Texas Comptroller. The July payment was for sales in May. The county’s collections off its half-cent levy was an increase of 6.5...
Real Estatehernandosun.com

Where property taxes go

Property tax bills come to County homeowners every year, but how is that money used?. Here's the allocation breakdown for Fiscal 2022 according to the County's Office of Management and Budget (OMB)T Director Toni Brady. On a $2,156 tax bill for a $150, 000 home allocations are:. 39,1 percent or...
Burnet County, TXburnetbulletin.com

Sales tax allocations continue to grow

Sales tax allocations for nearly all of Burnet County’s municipalities continued to show staggering gains this month, a good omen for these communities as they engage in their budgeting for the upcoming fiscal year. Total sales tax allocations for Burnet County municipalities for July 2021 were $1,572,025.73 — just slightly...
Whitefish, MTWhitefish Pilot

Extension of resort tax to 2045 to go before voters

Come November, Whitefish voters will be asked to reauthorize the city’s resort tax and also approve a slight shift for how the funds generated from the tax are spent. The 3% tax is collected on “luxury” retail sales, lodging, at restaurants and for prepared food and alcoholic beverages. The tax currently runs through January 2025, but the city is asking voters to approve an extension pushing the expiration date of the tax out to 2045.
Mount Olive, NCMount Olive Tribune

Sales tax revenue on rise for town

The town of Mount Olive could experience another record-breaking year in monthly state sales tax revenue reimbursement. One year ago, the town exceeded $1 million. Six months into 2021, the town has accumulated more than half a million dollars. Town Manager Jammie Royall expects hefty windfalls will continue the remainder...
Greenville, TXPosted by
The Herald-Banner

Sales tax numbers keep Greenville moving

Greenville’s economy continues to surge at top speed, as the city recorded another big gain in sales tax rebate revenue this month, which includes receipts from the city’s first liquor store. The city also saw a continued rise in the amount of revenue it collects for the year so far,...
Tahlequah, OKTahlequah Daily Press

Most favor eliminating state grocery sales tax

Oklahoma House Minority Leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman, recently filed an interim study request to examine the benefits of ending the state sales tax on groceries. Democrats pushed for eliminating the tax during the regular legislative session this year. It was a key component of the House Democrats’ Oklahoma Focused Budget, but the session in Oklahoma City ended without its inclusion in the state budget, the process for which garnered heavy criticism from the minority party.
Marshall, MNMarshall Independent

New Shopko building owners to seek tenants

MARSHALL — The former Shopko property in Marshall has new owners, but no new occupants just yet. The new owner, Woodcrest Capital, LLC, plans to look for tenants to lease the property. Retail properties are a specialty of Woodcrest Capital, said director of brokerage Taylor Marks. “We own shopping centers...
Athens, TXWeatherford Democrat

Athens sales tax allocations flatten

Athens’ sales tax allocations for July slipped a bit below the total for the month in 2020, according to data from the state. Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $893.2 million in local sales tax allocations for July, 20% more than in July 2020. Several Henderson County municipalities fell below last year’s figures for the month although almost all remain ahead for the year to date.
Personal Financean17.com

Independence hosts online tax sale on July 13

The Town of Independence will host its annual tax sale on CivicSource.com from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 13, subject to a sliding close. Buyers pay past due tax amounts in exchange for up to a 41% fixed interest return, thereby providing property-secured loans that must be repaid within 36 months.
Perryton, TXperrytonherald.com

City sales tax payment is up 8% for June

For the second month in a row, the City of Perryton’s sales tax payment increased. For July, the city received $199,714, over 8% higher than its payment in July 2020. For the year, the city is slightly behind 2020, 4.5%, with $1.48 million so far. Several area cities also had increases in their July payment. Amarillo received a payment of around $7.3 million, up 16% from last July. For the…
Orange County, TXOrange Leader

Local entities see less in sales tax revenue

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced, on Thursday, he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $893.2 million in local sales tax allocations for July, 20 percent more than in July 2020. Despite the numbers being higher across the state, most local entities are seeing a decrease in sales tax revenue payments this round.
Ashtabula County, OHAshtabula Star Beacon

Commissioners host first hearing on sales tax

JEFFERSON — The first of two public hearings on the proposed sales tax increase was held on Wednesday afternoon. The hearing is the latest step on Ashtabula County’s path to building a new jail. Earlier this year, commissioners proposed a .5 percent increase in the county’s sales tax, with the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy