The U.S. Copyright Issues A Report On Best Practices For The MLC In Distributing Unclaimed Royalties
WASHINGTON D.C. (CelebrityAccess) — The U.S. Copyright Office, in consultation with the Government Accountability Office, has released its study on recommendations for best practices for the Mechanical Licensing Collective to identify rights holders and distribute unclaimed royalties. The recommendations were developed by the Copyright Office following a symposium in December...celebrityaccess.com
