Wilmington, DE

Group calls for ethics investigation into state Senator facing criminal charges

By Amy Cherry
WDEL 1150AM
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA group is calling for an ethics investigation into a Wilmington state Senator charged with offensive touching and disorderly conduct. In a July 6th email sent to all state senators, the Women's Defense Coalition (WDC), based in Cheswold, called for an "official Ethics Board review" into Brown. Their communication, they said, was supported and signed by a constituent from each senate district.

