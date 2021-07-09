Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dublin, CA

Business Briefs: Hively on the move | Dublin Nissan groundbreaking | 2040 Vision Plan | $13.1M in financing for AVI

By Jeremy Walsh
Posted by 
PleasantonWeekly
PleasantonWeekly
 11 days ago

Community leaders and Nissan USA executives recently joined local owners-operators Inder and Jessie Dosanjh for the ceremonial groundbreaking of the new Dublin Nissan dealership. The 31,840-square-foot facility will be located next to the Kaiser Permanente medical offices in eastern Dublin. The Dosanjh Team makes Dublin their home and headquarters, with...

pleasantonweekly.com

Comments / 0

PleasantonWeekly

PleasantonWeekly

Pleasanton, CA
444
Followers
2K+
Post
72K+
Views
ABOUT

News and information about Pleasanton, CA

 https://www.PleasantonWeekly.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Dublin, CA
Business
City
Dublin, CA
Local
California Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Briefs#Nissan Usa#Avi#Dublin Nissan Community#Nissan Usa#Dosanjh#Buick#Gmc#Infiniti#Vision Plan#Innovationtrivalley Org#Cng#Cpcfa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Chevrolet
News Break
Business
News Break
Cadillac
News Break
Economy
News Break
Cars
News Break
Kaiser Permanente
News Break
Nissan
Related
Alameda County, CAPosted by
PleasantonWeekly

Tri-Valley water agencies ask customers to cut back use

Tri-Valley residents are being asked to "do a little more" by voluntarily cutting back their water use by 15% from their levels last year amid drought conditions this summer. There are "multiple sources of water supply storage" including local groundwater supplies allowing Tri-Valley communities to "withstand the occasional dry winter," but Zone 7 Water Agency General Manager Valerie Pryor said that "after two especially dry years in a row, we cannot rely on storage alone."
San Jose, CAPosted by
PleasantonWeekly

Historic steam locomotive finds a new home at Niles Canyon Railway

Former Southern Pacific locomotive and roundhouse 'are natural additions' to Niles Station. A historic 150-ton steam locomotive and several artifacts that failed to find a permanent spot in Silicon Valley now have a new home at Niles Canyon Railway, the Pacific Locomotive Association (PLA) announced on Tuesday, also marking the organization's 60th anniversary.
EconomyPosted by
PleasantonWeekly

Tri-Valley teen reflects on selling his EdTech company for six figures

Calix Huang, a 16-year old entrepreneur based in the Tri-Valley, recently had his education technology company Hours acquired by Fiveable in a six-figure deal. Founded by CEO Amanda DoAmaral and CXO Tán Ho, Fiveable is a website that offers support in high school Advanced Placement classes such as video lessons, live streams and other test prep resources. Fiveable welcomed Huang to its team as project manager for the studying platform Hours on May 7.
Pleasanton, CAPosted by
PleasantonWeekly

Sales tax goes up to 10.25% in Pleasanton, Livermore, Dublin

The sales tax in Alameda County increased by 1% effective July 1 upon implementation of two tax measures approved by voters last year. The new sales tax rate in Pleasanton, Livermore, Dublin and Sunol, as well as most other parts of the county, is now 10.25%. Some cities -- which have their own local sales taxes like Alameda, Emeryville and Hayward -- now have a tax rate of 10.75%.
Dublin, CAPosted by
PleasantonWeekly

Curbside textile collection now available in Dublin

Single-family home residents in the city of Dublin will be able to recycle their old clothing, shoes, bedding and towels without having to go anywhere, starting on Monday. Amador Valley Industries (AVI) will start collecting textiles from single-family residences as part of its recycling services. The first collection will take place the week of July 5-9, on residents' regular trash pick-up day at no additional fee.
PleasantonWeekly

Livermore Lab names Rachelle Jeppson new chief financial officer

Jeppson previously served as the Lab's deputy CFO/controller. Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) Director Kim Budil named Rachelle Jeppson the new Chief Financial Officer, responsible for overseeing the Lab’s $2.6 billion annual budget. "We look forward to benefiting from Rachelle’s financial expertise and strategic leadership skills on behalf of the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy