Business Briefs: Hively on the move | Dublin Nissan groundbreaking | 2040 Vision Plan | $13.1M in financing for AVI
Community leaders and Nissan USA executives recently joined local owners-operators Inder and Jessie Dosanjh for the ceremonial groundbreaking of the new Dublin Nissan dealership. The 31,840-square-foot facility will be located next to the Kaiser Permanente medical offices in eastern Dublin. The Dosanjh Team makes Dublin their home and headquarters, with...pleasantonweekly.com
