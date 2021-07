When I played Watch Dogs: Legion I embraced their new ideas with interest and affection, because I am one of those who thinks that open worlds have been stagnant for two generations. Little evolution, same concepts and similar experiences that hardly vary beyond the context, story and characters. In the end it all comes down to entering a wide game space with an avatar or protagonist, while we take care of cleaning the entire map from main and secondary missions. Legion took a step further allowing to control “any” person we see walking through the streets of London, with a fun recruitment process that, although it did not change that feeling of being inside another traditional open world, made their bet value something more innovative.