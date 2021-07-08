Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Engineering

Brandywine Bots robotics team competes in world championship event

By DJ McAneny
WDEL 1150AM
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA world champion robotics competition hosted a team made up of 25 Brandywine School District students recently. President and head coach of Brandywine Bots Jason Heller said their team was up against 1,600 teams from the 49 states and 30 other countries at the Robotics Education & Competition (REC) Foundation’s Live Remote VEX Robotics World Championship 2021, but he knew they could handle it.

www.wdel.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robotics#Robots#Brandywine Bots#Rec Rrb#Wdel#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Engineering
News Break
Technology
Related
wintersexpress.com

WHS robotics team competes in Pacific Open

The Winters High School robotics team put their knowledge, skills and steel up against other schools in the Pacific Open Robotics Competition this past June. With the guidance of their teacher/coach Dianne Halsey, and mentoring from a tech-savvy teen from the Harker School robotics team, WHS was able to put a dent in the competition.
Cadillac News

Plugged In: CHS robotics team wins awards

CADILLAC — Getting creative often comes firsthand when you’re designing, building and competing with robots. That’s been even more amplified in the last 18 months. The COVID-19 pandemic forced numerous groups and competitions to go virtual but one local group of high school students took it all in stride. The...
Video GamesWoodlands Online& LLC

Legacy Robotics Teams Compete at TAPPS State Meet

Legacy’s two high school robotics teams competed in the TAPPS Robotics State Championship meet on Mon, May 17th. Due to COVID restrictions, this was their first in-person meet for year. Both Legacy teams were recognized with the “Rockstar Rookie” award and one team qualified for the finalist matches in the afternoon. Way to go lions!
starlocalmedia.com

Celina residents win world-level robotics award

Chase Kent was out cleaning the grill when he got a phone call. “Are you watching the awards?” he was asked. He said no. In May, a live-streamed world championship awards ceremony listed a team from Celina as among its award winners: Kent’s sons were the reason why. Chase and...
Chesterfield, MOWest Newsmagazine

Local robotics teams take world by storm

Two competitive robotics teams at Parkway West High rank among the top in the world. Team Blue Brains is ranked seventh in the U.S. and ranked eighth in the world. Additionally, they were one of only six teams in the world to earn the Excellence Award. Team Memory Leak ranked 37th in the U.S. and as top 48 teams in the world finals. Team Memory Leak also ranked number one in the Missouri Robot Skills Standings. The placement is out of 821 teams spanning 30 countries competing in the 2021 VEX Robotics World Championship. Blue Brains qualified for the 2022 VEX Robotics World Championship, which will be held in Dallas, Texas.
The Lebanon Reporter

Robotics team demonstrates its work

Members of the 4-H Robotics team presented their creations Tuesday at the Boone County 4-H Fair. With a demonstration scheduled for 11 a.m., youth at the fair were invited to tinker with Legos and other parts for about an hour prior. The team had 10 weeks to work on their...
Engineeringalbanyceo.com

4CA Robotics Teams ‘On Fire’ in July Heat Event

Robotics teams from the Commodore Conyers College and Career Academy (4CA) brought a little July Heat to North Georgia College by winning the overall top prizes at their final competition of the year. Not only did students win the competition, they also took home “Team on Fire,” award. The July...
sandiegouniontribune.com

Robotics team awarded for mobile app at world competition

A robotics team featuring students from the Poway Unified School District recently received the Innovation Impact Award at the FIRST Global Innovation Awards World Championship. Mechanical Advantage, which is made up of students from the PUSD and Scripps Ranch, competed in the world championship from June 25 to 30. The...
DFW Community News

Heath robotics team named best in state

The Rockwall-Heath High School Black Hawk Robotics team recently attended the Texas Cup where they were crowned the UIL State Championship robotics team. There were more than 70 teams in attendance at the event. The students had been working since January to upgrade the 2020 robot they built last school year in preparation for this event.
Alva, OKalvareviewcourier.com

Alva Robotics Team to meet Aug. 31

The Alva Robotics Team will meet at the Alva Public Library on Saturday, Aug. 31, at 10 a.m. in the auditorium. Seating will be limited per library Covid-19 rules. Alumni team members and their families are encouraged to attend and discuss the upcoming 2021 Heartland BEST Competition.
Marion, INwbat.com

Marion JROTC cadet competes in national championship

Marion High School JROTC Cadet Alysa “Muffet” Yancey is quickly becoming a nationally known junior marksman. She participated in the Civilian Marksmanship Program’s (CMP) National Championship for Three Position (3P) Precision Air Rifles in Camp Perry, Ohio, this past weekend. Competing against a field of 183 invitation-only marksmen, she faced the very best from across the nation. But this emerging star rose to the occasion, finishing 23rd overall.
Sportschetekalert.com

Blue Hills Shooting Stars compete at National Championships

Blue Hills Shooting Stars compete at National Championships. The Blue Hills Shooting Stars Youth Shooting Team just returned from competing at the National Championships at the Cardinal Shooting Center in Ohio. There were roughly 4,000 youth Athletes from around the country ages 10 thru college. These athletes competed in the following categories: Pistol, Rimfire Rifle, Trap, Sporting Clays and Skeet. There were 1,900 Athletes alone competing in Pistol/Rifle, setting a new world record for the largest steel match. The Blue Hills Shooting Stars had nine athletes take part in the national competition. All of these athletes did an outstanding job and represented the area communities, as well as the Shooting Stars team/club. Most of the competitors logged personal-best performances at nationals. Reyana Ladd placed third in the nation in Iron Rifle Intermediate Entry Level Division, competing against 27 other female athletes. This was Reyana’s first year shooting and she is now a national medal winner. Pictured in front, from left to right, are: Brady Hanson, Rylee Ladd, Reyana Ladd and Elliot Nichols; in back are Summer Hanson, Evan Hahn, Dan Nichols, Isaac Welle and Christian Handrahan.
foxnebraska.com

Team USA placed fifth in the volleyball world championships thanks to three Huskers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KPTM) — Team USA took fifth place at the 2021 FIVB U20 World Championship with some help from three Huskers, according to a press release from the University of Nebraska Lincoln. The three Huskers, Lexi Rodriguez, Ally Batenhorst, and Lindsay Krause, helped Team USA achieve "its highest finish...
Nashville Post

Nolensville team wins state championship, off to Little League World Series

The Nolensville Little League Baseball Team defeated Morristown on Thursday evening to win the state little league tournament and secure its spot in the regional championships in August. The team of 13 athletes aged 11-12 years old defeated Morristown 12-2, leading the them down a path that head coach Randy...
WMUR.com

Walpole lumberjack competes for U.S. championship

WALPOLE, N.H. — A Walpole man is hoping to be crowned the country's top timbersports athlete this weekend. Trevor Beaudry is among the dozens of lumberjacks sharpening their blades for the Stihl Timbersports Series competition. His journey into timbersports began when he was a student at the University of New Hampshire and joined the club woodsman team.
Atlantic City Press

Egg Harbor Township PAL Robotics Team wins Tech Challenge State Championship

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — It was a perfect end to a challenging and long season as the EHT PAL Enforcers, FIRST Tech Challenge (FTC) robotics team ended its nine-month long season the 2021 state champions as the Inspire Award winners. The year’s season was in question long before it even...
mayfield-messenger.com

Mayfield tennis standout competes in World Team Tennis tournament

As the summer begins to wind down and fall sports teams begin preparing for their upcoming seasons, there are still a handful of spring sports stars looking to improve their game and stay fresh during the offseason. One of those stars is Mayfield tennis’ Molly Null. Null is coming off...
Educationfourpointsnews.com

UIL accounting team competes at state

The Vandegrift UIL accounting team posted stellar results this year. The team made up of Emily Luppino, Aidan Tran and Sydney Paul competed at the State Academic Meet on May 1. “We finished 3rd in the state! Aidan Tran finished 5th overall individually,” said Candace Nassar, VHS teacher of accounting...

Comments / 0

Community Policy