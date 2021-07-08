Trevor Bauer’s administrative leave is extended another seven days [Los Angeles Times :: BC-BBN-DODGERS-BAUER-LEAVE:LA]
MIAMI — Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer’s paid administrative leave has been extended another seven days, Major League Baseball announced Thursday. Bauer was placed on leave for seven days last Friday after a woman accused him of sexual assault in Pasadena and obtained a temporary restraining order against him. Under Major League Baseball’s domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy, the league needed approval from the players union to extend Bauer’s leave.www.dailyrepublic.com
Comments / 0