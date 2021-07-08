Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Trevor Bauer’s administrative leave is extended another seven days [Los Angeles Times :: BC-BBN-DODGERS-BAUER-LEAVE:LA]

By Tribune Content Agency
Daily Republic
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI — Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer’s paid administrative leave has been extended another seven days, Major League Baseball announced Thursday. Bauer was placed on leave for seven days last Friday after a woman accused him of sexual assault in Pasadena and obtained a temporary restraining order against him. Under Major League Baseball’s domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy, the league needed approval from the players union to extend Bauer’s leave.

www.dailyrepublic.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Bauer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dodgers#Domestic Violence#Bbn#Bc Bbn Dodgers Bauer#Major League Baseball#The Cincinnati Reds#2021 Los Angeles Times#Tribune Content Agency#Llc#Keywords#La Bc Bbn Dodgers Bauer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
News Break
UCLA
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBdailydodgers.com

MLB extends leave for Dodgers’ Bauer as investigation continues

Article content "With the agreement of the Players Association, MLB has extended Trevor Bauer's placement on Administrative Leave for an additional 7 days, effective (Friday). MLB's investigation is ongoing," Major League Baseball said in a statement. According to an ESPN report, an indefinite extension would be an option if the investigation remains active and the players' union doesn't block the move in seven days.
MLBchatsports.com

Los Angeles Dodgers cancel Trevor Bauer's bobblehead night scheduled for Aug. 19

The Los Angeles Dodgers have cancelled Trevor Bauer's bobblehead night, previously scheduled for Aug. 19, and have also removed all of his merchandise from the team and online store, a team representative confirmed to ESPN on Wednesday. In a statement, the Dodgers said they "did not feel it was appropriate"...
MLBDaily Republic

Max Muncy makes Diamondbacks ‘pay’ by hitting walk-off homer in Dodgers’ win [Los Angeles Times :: BC-BBN-DBACKS-DODGERS:LA]

LOS ANGELES — The Arizona Diamondbacks were stuck in a predicament in the ninth inning at Dodger Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Do you throw to Mookie Betts in a 3-1 count with the winning run at second base? Do you have right-hander J.B. Bukauskas walk him with first base open to bring up Max Muncy, a left-handed slugger, and set up a double play? Or do you walk Betts and pitch around Muncy with Justin Turner, a right-handed hitter, on deck? Betts was rolling in recent days, but Muncy has been one of the big leagues’ elite hitters for three months and Turner is one the few hitters in the majors with a batting average above .300.
MLBHouston Chronicle

Evan Gattis says Astros players told Dodgers to cool it on cheating talk

In an almost two-hour conversation on the 'Stros Across the Globe podcast released Tuesday, former Astros slugger Evan Gattis didn't shy away from talk of cheating. Gattis admitted he was a big proponent of the Astros' system during their World Series championship season in which they had access to live video where they could decipher the catcher's signals, then relay them to the batter by banging on a trash can.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Phillies Rumors: Team has Stiff Competition for Cole Hamels

The Phillies are one of 20 teams who attended Cole Hamels’ showcase. The Philadelphia Phillies might have the homegrown advantage in the Cole Hamels competition, but will they emerge victorious?. On Friday, Hamels hosted a showcase in Texas that was attended by twenty teams. He threw two bullpen sessions, each...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Los Angeles Dodgers distancing themselves from Trevor Bauer

It had seemed as though the Los Angeles Dodgers could not have handled the Trevor Bauer situation any worse. From the time that the domestic assault allegations were brought to light until he was placed on administrative leave by Major League Baseball on Friday. While the Dodgers’ hands were tied, they could have done a lot more than to claim that Bauer would make his regularly scheduled start until his being placed on leave.
MLBTrue Blue LA

Josiah Gray will make his MLB debut Tuesday for Dodgers

Dodgers top pitching prospect Josiah Gray will make his major league debut on Tuesday against the Giants, filling in for a depleted starting rotation. The right-hander was at Dodger Stadium on Monday, throwing on the field before the series opener. His role on Tuesday is still to be determined, though...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB Reportedly Makes Decision On Dodgers Pitcher Trevor Bauer

After the Los Angeles Dodgers made it clear that they would not discipline Trevor Bauer for the allegations being made against him until Major League Baseball instructed them, all eyes were on the MLB front office. And today the MLB made its decision. On Friday, Major League Baseball announced that...
MLBchatsports.com

Dodgers Injury Update: Clayton Kershaw Expects To Return In August

The Los Angeles Dodgers entered the 2021 season with one of the deepest starting rotations in baseball, but the group has been plagued of late due to injuries and other factors. Dustin May was lost to season-ending Tommy John surgery, Trevor Bauer currently is on administrative leave amid sexual assault...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Braves: Joc Pederson reveals awesome reason for number choice in Atlanta

Joc Pederson, who wore No. 24 for the Chicago Cubs and No. 31 for the Los Angeles Dodgers, revealed the awesome reasons why he chose No. 22 for the Atlanta Braves. Some ballplayers like to keep the same number no matter where they play. Others opt for a new number and a fresh start when they suit up for a new club.
MLBPosted by
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Rumors: MLB Insider Links LA to Jose Berrios

It is no secret at this point that the Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to add starting pitching before the July 30 MLB trade deadline. The question at this point is: what caliber of pitcher will LA target? One of the big fish that is said to be available is Minnesota Twins right-handed pitcher, Jose Berrios.
MLBBleacher Report

Top MLB Prospects Who Could Be Prizes of 2021 Blockbuster Trades

The Mets will be buying, and they have a talented young shortstop to offer.Vera Nieuwenhuis/Associated Press. With the July 30 trade deadline just days away, we could talk all the livelong day about which Major League Baseball stars could soon be on the move. But lest anyone forget, the stars...
MLBPosted by
Audacy

Trevor Bauer 'surprised no one asked about f—ing Angel Hernandez' after start vs. Giants

Trevor Bauer may have benefitted from some of Angel Hernandez’s strike calls on Monday night, but even he was in disbelief over some of the calls. Following his start against the Giants, in which he allowed two earned runs on eight hits a walk while striking out eight, Bauer fielded questions from reporters on his outing, but none asked about some of the strike calls made by Hernandez.

Comments / 0

Community Policy