I don't know about other R-G readers, but I am well beyond sick of seeing repeated timber industry op-eds. Over three decades I witnessed many conflicts between the former California Dept. of Fish and Game and the timber industry over the log folks' effects on wildlife habitat. Whether it was trashing prime trout streams or ripping open hillsides vulnerable to erosion or slathering herbicides on sub-climax plant life needed for food by deer, elk and other wildlife, the evidence was clear the industry had to be closely watched.