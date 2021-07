Mike Elsberry ponders if the birds will come. Troy Mosbrucker wonders if the hunters will. From northeastern North Dakota, where Elsberry lives, to the southwest, which Mosbrucker calls home, drought this summer has an unrelenting grip on the outdoors -- eroding wildlife habitat, reducing animals' food supplies, drying up wetlands and stressing prairie fisheries. No part of North Dakota is immune -- the northwest and southeast also are suffering through what many people consider one of the driest years in recent memory.