Dilip Kumar left us with a heavy heart. He has been unwell for a while and last night, he passed away at the age of 98. Yusuf Khan was christened Dilip Kumar by Devika Rani, the owner of Bombay Talkies who hired him as an actor. Yes in those, the Hindi film industry was much more organised and structured. Kumar used to get a monthly salary for acting in movies and his debut movie was Jwar Bhata in 1944. From then on, began his admirable and exciting ride to stardom which ended with Qila that released in 1998. Today, let's learn a bit more about the actor's first and last film.