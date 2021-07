It’s patch day for folks still marching through the Wasteland, as Fallout 76’s Steel Reign, season five, and update 28 have officially launched. “This update brings all-new quests to Fallout 76 with the Steel Reign questline, which picks up right where you left off with the Brotherhood of Steel at the end of Steel Dawn,” Bethsoft says in today’s patch notes. “Steel Reign’s questline is available to any player over level 20 who has completed The Best Defense. Players who have completed that quest will then see the quest A Knights Penance, which will lead them to speak with Russell Dorsey in Fort Atlas.”