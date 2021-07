The more contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 appears to be widespread in Alabama. Sequencing performed at the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s Fungal Reference Lab shows 51 of the last 60 virus samples, or 85%, were positive for Delta, Tyler Greer, Assistant Vice President Public Relations at UAB, said in an email to AL.com Tuesday. Those samples were taken from all over Alabama and sequenced between July 12 and July 19.