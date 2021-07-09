Cancel
Cherry County, NE

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Cherry, Western Cherry by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 21:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Eastern Cherry; Western Cherry SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTH CENTRAL CHERRY COUNTY UNTIL 945 PM CDT/845 PM MDT/ At 916 PM CDT/816 PM MDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Cody, or 30 miles southeast of Martin, moving southeast at 50 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Cody, Nenzel, Steer Creek Campground and Anderson Bridge State Wildlife Management Area.

