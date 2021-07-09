Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Matagorda County, TX

Flood Warning issued for Matagorda, Wharton by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 14:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 09:37:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along these streams should keep alert to rising water and take all precautions to protect their property. Do not drive or walk into flooded areas the depth and water velocity could be too great for you to cross safely. Motorists should avoid any water covered roads and find an alternate route. Livestock and equipment should be removed from the flood plain immediately. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather radio or other news sources for further updates. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Saturday morning at 815 AM CDT. Target Area: Matagorda; Wharton The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Tres Palacios River near Midfield affecting Wharton and Matagorda Counties. For the Tres Palacios River...including Midfield...Major flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Monday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Tres Palacios River near Midfield. * Until late Monday morning. * At 1:30 PM CDT Friday the stage was 28.5 feet. * Flood stage is 24.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 1:30 PM CDT Friday was 28.5 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 29.8 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Sunday evening. * Impact...At 29.0 feet, Major lowland flooding begins as both approaches to the FM 456 bridge are cut off and water is over the road on FM 1468 near Clemville, FM 2431 east of Midfield, and FM 2853 southeast of Blessing with several homes in the El Dorado Country subdivision upstream and Oak Grove and Tres Palacios Oaks downstream flooded. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 29.7 feet on 05/16/1992. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Tres Palacios River Midfield 24.0 28.5 Fri 1 pm CDT 29.6 26.1 19.9

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Matagorda, TX
County
Wharton County, TX
County
Matagorda County, TX
City
Blessing, TX
City
Wharton, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood Plain#Extreme Weather#Noaa Weather#Wharton The Flood Warning#The Tres Palacios River#Oak Grove#Tres Palacios Oaks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
NBC News

Amazon's Jeff Bezos makes history with all-civilian suborbital flight

Jeff Bezos, the 57-year-old founder of Amazon, has a new title to add to his résumé: astronaut. Bezos successfully flew to the edge of space Tuesday aboard a rocket and capsule developed by his private spaceflight company, Blue Origin. The billionaire entrepreneur made history by being part of the first unpiloted suborbital flight with an all-civilian crew. The much-anticipated trip was also the first crewed launch for Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden: ‘Killing people’ remark was call for big tech to act

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden tempered his assessment that social media giants are “killing people” by hosting misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccines on their platforms, saying Monday that he hoped they would not take it “personally” and instead would act to save lives. While companies like Facebook defend their...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Jim Jordan among McCarthy picks for Jan. 6 panel

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Monday is expected to pick five Republicans to serve on the special House committee created to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The top Republican on the bipartisan panel will be Rep. Jim Banks (Ind.), a rising star who is serving...
POTUSAP

Man faces 1st sentencing for felony in riot at US Capitol

CHICAGO (AP) — A Florida man who breached the U.S. Senate chamber carrying a Trump campaign flag is scheduled to become the first Jan. 6 rioter sentenced for a felony, in a hearing that will help set a benchmark for punishment in similar cases. Prosecutors want Paul Allard Hodgkins to...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Associated Press

Twitter timeout for Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene COVID tweets

ATLANTA (AP) — Twitter is giving Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene a 12-hour timeout, saying some of her tweets violated the social media site’s policy against misinformation regarding the coronavirus pandemic. Twitter suspended the Republican from Georgia late Monday after President Joe Biden urged tech companies to take stronger action against...

Comments / 0

Community Policy