Flood Advisory issued for Caroline, Talbot by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 13:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Caroline; Talbot The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a * Flood Advisory for Kent County in central Delaware Sussex County in southern Delaware Caroline County in eastern Maryland Talbot County in eastern Maryland * Until 600 AM EDT Friday. * At 1019 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated that areas of heavy rain were continuing to move into the area. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen with another 2 to 3 inches possible. * Some locations that may experience flooding include Dover, Easton, Georgetown, Smyrna, Milford, Seaford, Denton, Millsboro, Laurel, Harrington, Camden, and Clayton.