Stephen King Reveals The Worst Horror Movie He's Ever Seen

What we already knew about Chapelwaite wasn’t much, but the trailer is showing us little else so far. The series, based on a Stephen King creation, will follow the story of a man that has relocated his family to his ancestral home after the passing of his wife, and from what we can see in the trailer, the ancestral home has seen better days. Anything with King’s name attached is usually expected to be terrifying, unnerving, and in many ways set to grate on the nerves and become the type of nightmare fuel that keeps people up at night. There’s not much shown in the trailer, but what is there so far is enough to make it clear that things are not right in the ancestral home of Charles Boone, who is played by Adrien Brody. Stephen King can take just about anything and turn it into a horrifying ordeal, and those that have adapted and pushed his stories to their limits in recent years have done a great job of making certain that his tales are being told in a way that will be seen as something worth watching.