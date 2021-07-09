Flash Flood Watch issued for Delaware, Sullivan by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 22:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Delaware; Sullivan FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of central New York and northeast Pennsylvania, including the following areas, in central New York, Delaware and Sullivan. In northeast Pennsylvania, Lackawanna, Northern Wayne, Pike and Southern Wayne. * Through Friday morning. * Locally heavy rainfall, associated with Tropical Storm Elsa, will spread north and northeast overnight, affecting areas which have received significant precipitation over the past several days. The combination of saturated conditions in additional to the expected rainfall may cause localized flash flooding.