Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd vaccine dose; shots still protect

By Associated Press
spectrumnews1.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePfizer is about to seek U.S. authorization for a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine, saying Thursday that another shot within 12 months could dramatically boost immunity and maybe help ward off the latest worrisome coronavirus mutant. Research from multiple countries shows the Pfizer shot and other widely used COVID-19...

spectrumnews1.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19 Vaccine#The Associated Press#Americans#Cdc#Pasteur Institute#French#Canadian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Medical & Biotech
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
FDA
News Break
AstraZeneca
News Break
Vaccines
Related
Public Healthfox5ny.com

Nurses union calls on CDC to reinstate universal mask guidelines

The National Nurses Union asked the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to reinstate universal mask-wearing guidelines and implement more robust data tracking citing an increase in cases across the country, according to a letter sent to the agency on July 12. Following state reopenings which resulted in ends...
Public Healthtechstartups.com

CDC Director says “vaccinated people do not carry the virus.” Is Walensky spreading misinformation given reports of vaccinated people still getting the virus?

Back in April, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky faced backlash after she said that “vaccinated people do not carry the virus, don’t get sick. The CDC later walks back the claim that vaccinated people do not carry covid saying that the “The Evidence Isn’t Clear.”
Barton County, KSGreat Bend Tribune

Health officials urge all to get COVID-19 vaccine

The good news is that if you are fully vaccinated, you are protected against severe COVID, hospitalization, and death, and are even protected against the known variants — including the Delta variant — circulating in the country. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s COVID-19 website was down part of...
Public HealthMedicalXpress

CDC advisers to discuss third COVID-19 vaccine dose for immunocompromised

(HealthDay)—Giving a third dose of COVID-19 vaccines to immunocompromised adults will be up for discussion during a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel meeting next week. At the meeting scheduled for July 22, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will focus on the 2 to 4 percent...
Industryfoxlexington.com

Newsfeed Now: Pfizer seeking authorization for 3rd vaccine dose; Woman with support dog says restaurant denied service

(NEXSTAR) – AARP officials say family caregivers are facing financial hardships but a tax credit would help provide much-needed relief. Pfizer is seeking U.S. authorization for a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine. saying Thursday that another shot within a year could dramatically boost immunity and possibly help defend against the latest coronavirus mutant. Americans fully vaccinated against coronavirus “do not need a booster shot” at this time, the nation’s top health agencies said Thursday. Officials made the announcement just hours after Pfizer said it would ask for authorization of a third dose of its vaccine.
Medical & BiotechSan Saba News & Star

Pfizer to Seek OK for COVID Vaccine Booster Targeting Delta

Pfizer announced Thursday, July 8th, that it will seek FDA authorization for a booster shot of its COVID-19 vaccine as the company acknowledges its two-dose vaccine has shown waning effectiveness against the Delta variant. In a statement, the company said it will seek authorization in August and will release more...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
IBTimes

Pfizer-BioNTech To Seek Authorization For 3rd Covid Shot: Statement

Pfizer and BioNTech announced Thursday they would seek regulatory authorization for a third dose of their Covid-19 vaccine. It comes after initial data from an ongoing trial showed a third shot pushed antibody levels five to 10 times higher against the original coronavirus strain and the Beta variant, first found in South Africa, compared to the first two doses alone, according to a statement.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Has a New Warning For You

Even though nearly 178 million people in the U.S. have already gotten at least one shot of a COVID vaccine, the vaccine rollout in the U.S. has had some bumps along the way. One of the three vaccines available, Johnson & Johnson, was put on a temporary hold after health experts began to see cases of blood clots after vaccination. Once the vaccine was taken off its pause, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had to add a warning about the potential for blood clots following Johnson & Johnson vaccination. Now, the other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S. are getting similar treatment. If you've gotten the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, the FDA has a warning about a potential delayed side effect.
POTUSNewsweek

Pfizer, Moderna COVID Vaccines Linked to 1,200 Cases of Rare Heart Inflammation

There have been more than 1,200 cases of a rare heart inflammation condition in people who received the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. During a Wednesday meeting held by the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, officials announced that there was...
Texas StateNewsweek

Lambda COVID Variant Detected in Texas Hospital

As it noticed a "spike" in the number of COVID-19 patients, a Texas hospital has reported its first case of the Lambda variant on Monday. A patient at Houston Methodist Hospital was confirmed to be infected with the Lambda variant, which first emerged in Peru in 2020, KHOU11 reported. However,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy