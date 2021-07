Alliant Energy has installed a battery station in Decorah to store solar power generated in a neighborhood where several customers have solar panels that produce excess energy. Todd Paul of the Clean Energy States Alliance was in Decorah Wednesday for a ceremonial ribbon cutting. He says, “in terms of physical size, it looks like basically a couple of shipping containers with some other metal boxes mounted around it.” The unit will store enough power being generated by nearby Alliant customers to provide electricity to about 2-thousand homes for over an hour. An official from the US Department of Energy said what’s happening in Decorah will become “a model” for the rest of the country.