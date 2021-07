Illinois is reporting six times as many gamma variant cases of the coronavirus than delta variant ones, according to an analysis done by Chicago's local CBS News affiliate. There have been more than 10,000 variant COVID-19 cases recorded so far by the Illinois Department of Public Health as of Monday, according to the outlet, with the gamma variant making up more than 2,600 of them compared to only 403 for the delta, which has been been wreaking havoc across the nation.