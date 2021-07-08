Rapid Hepatitis C Test Could Improve Diagnosis, Treatment

In order to improve the diagnosis and treatment of senile thyroid diseases in China and to promote healthy aging, the Endocrine Metabolic Diseases Group of the Chinese Geriatrics Society, and the Thyroid Group of the Chinese Society of Endocrinology jointly drafted the “Expert consensus on diagnosis and treatment for Chinese elderly with thyroid diseases” (referred to as consensus). The Consensus consists of five parts that set 40 recommendations on main clinical issues. The consensus emphasizes clinical focus on the age-related changes of the hypothalamus-pituitary-thyroid axis in the elderly, and it recommends application of comprehensive geriatric assessment to thoroughly evaluate the impact of thyroid diseases and relevant intervention on overall health condition. Meanwhile, it recommends generalization of screening for hypothyroidism during admission to nursing institution or hospital, and routine health check-ups. Furthermore, it develops individualized stratified management on hyperthyroidism, hypothyroidism, thyroid nodules, and differentiated thyroid carcinoma in the elderly distinguished from the youngers, including treatment regimen, control ranges, and flowcharts for diagnosis and treatment. The Consensus will provide the basis for clinical decisions and health management of thyroid diseases in the elderly by geriatrician, endocrinologist, and general practitioners.