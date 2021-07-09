Cancel
Zaila Avant-garde breezes to National Spelling Bee win

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Zaila Avant-garde breezed to the championship at the Scripps National Spelling Bee. The 14-year-old from Harvey, Lousiana, didn't show much stress on stage and only struggled with one word. She is the first African American winner of the bee and only the second Black champion in the bee's 96-year-history. Zaila has described spelling as a side hobby, although she routinely practiced for seven hours a day. She is a basketball prodigy who hopes to play in the WNBA and holds three Guinness world records for dribbling multiple balls simultaneously. Zaila twirled and leaped with excitement after spelling the winning word, “murraya,” a genus of tropical Asiatic and Australian trees.

Harvey, LAWTVR-TV

Scripps National Spelling Bee winner's hometown throws her parade

Scripps National Spelling Bee winner Zaila Avant-garde's hometown threw her a parade fit for a champion. According to Nola.com and WDSU, Avant-garde's hometown of Harvey, Louisiana, threw the 14-year-old a Mardi Gras-style drive-by parade on Sunday. The parade included fire engines, motorcycles, and horses. The 8th grader from Louisiana spelled...
Harvey, LAtvinsider.com

Scripps Spelling Bee 2021: Louisiana Teen Makes History as First African-American Winner

Fourteen-year-old Zaila Avant-garde made history at the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee on Thursday when she became the first African-American winner in the spelling competition’s 96-year history. The eighth-grader from Harvey, Louisiana, is only the second Black champion of the long-running competition, following Jamaican-based Jody Anne-Maxwell, who won the championship...
Long Lake, MNhometownsource.com

WestMET brings classical ballet to Westonka PAC

Allynne Noelle and Thomas Brown opened WestMet Classical Training in Long Lake in September last year after a virtual run that, several months prior, had started with semi-private lessons in their home loft space and a gradually building client base. A further expansion has been underway this summer. Noelle and...
ChinaNatchitoches Times

Northwestern State Chamber Choir finishes second in international competition

The Northwestern State University finished second in the mixed choir category at the Leonardo Da Vinci International Choral Festival which was held virtually. The Chamber Choir, conducted by Director of Choral Activities Dr. Nicholaus B. Cummins, finished fourth in the Grand Prix beating out choirs from China, Japan, the Philippines and the United Kingdom. Junior Kylie Dornbush was selected as the best female soloist in the entire competition. Dornbush is a vocal music education major from Huntington Beach, California, and is a student of Associate Professor of Voice Terrie Sanders.
Idaho Statearcamax.com

Idaho men pass giant ball 356 times in 3 minutes for world record

(UPI) A pair of Idaho men teamed up to break a Guinness World Record by passing a giant inflatable ball between them 356 times in 3 minutes. David Rush, who has broken more than 200 Guinness World Records to promote STEM education, teamed up with friend Seth Lemons to take on the record for most passes of a giant inflatable ball in 3 minutes.
Visual Artsecrethouston.com

The Iconic ‘Be Someone’ Artist Is Holding A Houston-Centric Exhibit Now Through August

While the future of the mural remains to be seen, you can see the artist’s other inspiring works at University of Houston at Clear Lake. The anonymous artist behind Houston’s iconic “Be Someone” mural is focusing their artistic efforts elsewhere this summer. From now until August 20, you can see their inspiring artwork at the University of Houston at Clear Lake Art Gallery. [Featured image: @travishodgesphotography]
JapanThe Ringer

The Resurgent Appeal of Guinness World Records

While some people spent time baking, gardening, or raising poultry in 2020, Laura D’Asaro was on her hands and knees crawling around a track near her San Francisco home. Twice a week for three months, D’Asaro would don a mask as well as some more unorthodox gear. She put adhesive bandages on her palms, then covered those with bicycle gloves to keep from getting blisters. She wrapped her knees in bubble wrap, then added hard knee pads on top. She even put extra knee pads over the front ends of her shoes so they wouldn’t get rubbed away from friction. “It was pretty comfortable,” she says.
New Orleans, LAmyhoustonmajic.com

Zaila Avant-garde Becomes First African-American To Win The Scripps National Spelling Bee

Zaila Avant-garde won the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee Thursday night, becoming the first African-American to win the competition in its 96-year history. Zaila, a 14-year-old from New Orleans, Louisiana will take home a $50,000 cash prize. To win the competition, Zaila spelled the word “murraya,” which according to the Merriam-Webster Dictionary is a genus of tropical Asiatic and Australian trees (family Rutaceae) having pinnate leaves and flowers with imbricated petals.
Tennisamericanpeoplenews.com

Zaila Avant-garde Makes History With National Spelling Bee Win

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Whether dribbling a basketball or identifying obscure Latin or Greek roots, Zaila Avant-garde doesn’t show much stress. The 14-year-old from Harvey, Louisiana, breezed to the championship at the Scripps National Spelling Bee on Thursday night, becoming the first African American winner and only the second Black champion in the bee’s 96-year history.

