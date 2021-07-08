Mercy Health Saint Mary’s first in Grand Rapids to require COVID vaccine

Those working for, contracting with, or conducing business at Mercy Health Saint Mary’s will need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Sept. 21. Trinity Health, the parent organization to Mercy Health Saint Mary’s, recently announced effective immediately, the national health system will require all colleagues, clinical staff, contractors, and those conducting business in its health care facilities be vaccinated against COVID-19. The requirement applies to Trinity Health’s more than 117,000 employees in 22 states nationwide.