The City of Santa Ana has been ranked as the 3rd best run city in California

By editor
 12 days ago

The City of Santa Ana has been selected as the 3rd best-run city in CA and the 63rd best-run city in the US according to a new study by Wallet Hub. In order to determine the best- and worst-run cities in America, WalletHub compared 150 of the most populated cities across six key categories: 1) Financial Stability, 2) Education, 3) Health, 4) Safety, 5) Economy and 6) Infrastructure & Pollution.

