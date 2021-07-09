Cancel
Kanye West is HELPING Kim Kardashian with her makeup rebrand ahead of new launch

By Adam S. Levy For Dailymail.com
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are getting along fine more than three months after their split, as he is helping her in a rebranding of her makeup business KKW Beauty.

West, 44, helped Kardashian, 40, 'come up with the new name' of her makeup brand, a source Thursday told Page Six, a name which has yet to be announced.

The new business direction has nothing to do with her divorce, the source said, as 'it has been in the works for awhile.

The latest: Kanye West, 44, and Kim Kardashian, 40, are getting along fine more than three months after their split, as he is helping her in a rebranding of her makeup business KKW Beauty. The former couple was snapped last year in Paris 

'Kim’s decision to rebrand has nothing to do with dropping the W in KKW since she has not changed her legal name and still goes by West,' the source told the outlet.

A source told WWD that Kardashian is 'incredibly excited about this next phase of her career.

'The innovative formulas and even the shopping experience of being able to shop all categories in beauty and cosmetics under one brand, one website has always been Kim's vision from the beginning.'

The business maneuver comes in the wake of Kardashian's $200 million licensing deal with Coty Inc. for 20 percent of her makeup and fragrance company.

Looking to the future: Kardashian is 'incredibly excited about this next phase of her career,' a source said
Coming soon: Kardashian earlier this week hyped up the rebranding on her Instagram Stories

Kardashian earlier this week hyped up the rebranding on her Instagram Stories.

'On August 1st midnight we will be shutting down the kkwbeauty.com site so that we can come back to you under a completely new brand with new formulas that are more modern, innovative and packaged with an elevated and sustainable new look,' she said Tuesday. 'I'm excited to continue to develop and expand my product range and for you to finally be able to experience it the way that I have always envisioned.'

The KKW Beauty brand will be selling at discounted rated through the end of the month.

Kardashian filed for divorce from West this past February after more than six years of marriage. They share joint custody of their four children North, eight, Saint, five, Chicago, three and Psalm, two.

Details: Kardashian and West share joint custody of their four children North, eight, Saint, five, Chicago, three and Psalm, two

